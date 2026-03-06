NKTR SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 5, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Nektar To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Nektar between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025







NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) and reminds investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial’s results; (3) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial’s overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 16, 2025, Nektar issued a press release "announc[ing] topline results from the 36-week induction treatment period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a first-in-class IL-2 pathway agonist and regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator." The press release disclosed that the trial failed to reach statistical significance, which Nektar attributed to the inclusion of four patients who should not have been eligible to participate.

On this news, Nektar's stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, to close at $49.16 per share on December 16, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Nektar’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Nektar Therapeutics class action

