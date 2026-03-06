INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Eos Energy’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) Eos Energy’s battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; and (4) Eos Energy’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete.

If you purchased Eos Energy’s shares between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/eos-energy-enterprises/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 5, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com