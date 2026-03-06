XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces 1-For-5 Reverse Stock Split and Effective Date

CHICAGO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) (the “Trust”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of a 1-for-5 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of the Trust’s common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Shares”).

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every five (5) Common Shares issued and outstanding will be automatically combined into one (1) issued and outstanding Common Share, without any change in the par value per share. The Reverse Stock Split will affect all common shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage of ownership interest in the Trust, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.

The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective at 5:00pm Eastern Time on March 20, 2026. Shares of the Trust’s Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a post‑split basis on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) at the opening of the market on March 23, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol “XFLT.” The new CUSIP number for the Trust’s Common Shares following the Reverse Stock Split will be 98400T 304.

Once the Reverse Stock Split goes into effect on March 20, 2026, the following previously announced monthly distribution of $0.060 per share will be increased as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Amount Per Share

After 1-for-5

Reverse Stock Split March 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 April 1, 2026 $0.30



No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Any shareholder who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will receive cash in lieu of such fractional shares.

The number of authorized Common Shares of the Trust will remain unchanged as a result of the Reverse Stock Split.

Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a bank, broker, or other nominee do not need to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders holding Common Shares in book‑entry form will receive a transaction confirmation reflecting the Reverse Stock Split from the Trust’s transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, regarding their post-split Common Share ownership.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Trust’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. The listed closed-end funds, the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) and XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSE: MCN) both trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The interval closed-end fund, Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (OCTIX), is newly launched and has been made widely available to investors.

In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, and fund management.

XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

About Octagon Credit Investors

Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (“Octagon”) serves as the Trust’s investment sub-adviser. Octagon is a 25+ year old, $33.0B below-investment grade corporate credit investment adviser focused on leveraged loan, high yield bond and structured credit (CLO debt and equity) investments. Through fundamental credit analysis and active portfolio management, Octagon’s investment team identifies attractive relative value opportunities across below-investment grade asset classes, sectors and issuers. Octagon’s investment philosophy and methodology encourage and rely upon dynamic internal communication to manage portfolio risk. Over its history, the firm has applied a disciplined, repeatable and scalable approach in its effort to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit www.octagoncredit.com.

XAI does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Trust carefully before investing. For more information on the Trust, please visit the Trust’s webpage at www.xainvestments.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. An investment in the Trust involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of closed‑end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. Investors should consider the Trust’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please refer to the Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE Paralel Distributors, LLC - Distributor

Media Contact:

Kimberly Flynn, President

XA Investments LLC

Phone: 888-903-3358

Email: KFlynn@XAInvestments.com

www.xainvestments.com