NEWS FLASH: Broad Arrow Smashes World Records with Collection of Unobtanium Supercars on Day One of Amelia Concours Auction

Amelia Island, Florida, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), set new standards for some of the collector car market’s most sought-after supercars during the first evening of its two-day 2026 Amelia Concours Auction. Held at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, the auction room was packed as cars sold throughout the evening achieved strong prices, with the Private Collection of Unobtanium Supercars saved for the final, eagerly awaited lots.

The 352-mile, original-owner, well-optioned 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder opened the group with immediate interest, selling for a final $2,975,000 to set a new auction world record price for a non-Weissach model. Next up, the 2017 Ferrari F12tdf, finished in a stunning Ferrari Tailor Made specification of Azzurro California with Blu Scozia and Bianco Avus stripes over Blu Sterling leather, ignited an instant bidding battle between no less than five bidders in the room. After an extended competition as bidders on the phones jumped in as well, the single-owner car showing less than 100 miles sold for a final world record price of $4,185,000.

The virtually new, 16-mile, single-owner 2021 Ferrari Monza SP2 entered the Ritz-Carlton ballroom as the very first example ever offered at auction in North America, and it left setting a new world record auction price of $4,955,000. This nearly doubles the previous highest public price paid for an SP2. The star of the sale, an original-owner, as-new 2003 Ferrari Enzo, one of a mere dozen North American-delivery examples factory-finished in the ultra-rare Nero D.S., opened with an enthusiastic bid of $10,000,000 on the phone. The bidding quickly jumped to $12,000,000, with several bidders on the phones battling it out before new bidders joined from the room. After a heated back-and-forth, the Ferrari sold for a final $15,185,000 to a bidder on the phone, becoming the second most valuable Enzo ever sold at auction.

Closing out the Private Collection was a 1988 Porsche 959 Sport, one of a mere 29 rare U.S.-market lightweight 959 Sport models and part of the single group of eight examples of the groundbreaking car officially imported to the U.S. through Porsche Motorsport in 1988. Another sustained competition broke out for the incredible example of Porsche’s first supercar, with multiple bidders in the room and over the phones driving the final price to $5,505,000, a new world record price for a 959 Sport at auction.

Outside the collection, a highly anticipated 2005 Porsche Carrera GT closed out the first night of the auction, with a statement-making opening bid of $5,000,000. Offered without reserve, limitation number 0555 is the singular Paint-to-Sample Gulf Blue over Ascot Brown Carrera GT delivered to the U.S. The exquisite, low-mileage example of the ultimate analog supercar of the 2000s saw new bidders raise their paddles multiple times as Broad Arrow’s Principal Auctioneer, Lydia Fenet, called “going twice”. The Carrera GT eventually sold for a final $6,715,000. This more than doubles the previous auction record price for the model.

Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Concours Auction continues on Saturday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. ET at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Follow the auction action live at broadarrowauctions.com. An official press release and complete results will be issued following the close of the sale.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Credit: All images by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments