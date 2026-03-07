Toronto Marks 48 Years of International Women’s Day March and Rally

TORONTO, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands will take to the streets on Saturday, March 7, 2026, for Toronto’s 48th annual International Women’s Day (IWD) March and Rally — a powerful show of solidarity for gender equality and social justice.

Toronto remains the only city in North America to have held an International Women’s Day rally every year since 1978.

This year’s theme, “Rise and Resist: Uniting for a New World,” reflects a growing urgency.

“At a time when women, trans and non-binary people, migrant communities, and workers are facing escalating attacks, we know collective action is how we win,” said IWD Toronto Committee member Yolanda McClean.

The rally begins at 11 a.m. (EST) and will spotlight both local and global struggles — from the cost-of-living crisis and the rise of right-wing movements to resistance against colonialism and the fight for climate justice.

Headlining the speaker line-up is Nicaraguan-Canadian comedian, actress, activist and playwright Martha Chavez, alongside a diverse roster of community leaders and activists.

“Building a new world requires all of us standing together in solidarity,” said IWD Toronto Committee member Anna Liu.

Organized by a broad coalition of community groups, students, and trade unions — and sponsored by Women Working with Immigrant Women — the annual event brings together thousands of women, men, non-binary, and gender-diverse people committed to equality and justice. The United Steelworkers union is a member organization of the coalition.

Event details:

When: Saturday, March 7, 2026

11:00 a.m. Rally | 1:00 p.m. March (Eastern)

Where: Rally at OISE, 252 Bloor St. W., Toronto

March route: East on Bloor St. W., south on Yonge St., east on Gerrard St., south on Church St., ending at Gould St. at Toronto Metropolitan University.

For more information, visit: iwdtoronto.ca

Media Contact:

Carolyn Ferns

647-218-1275

carolyn@childcareontario.org