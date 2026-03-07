Economist Jim Rickards Releases New Presentation Exploring What America’s 250th Anniversary Could Mean for the Economy

Washington, D.C., March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation exploring how the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary may coincide with a broader shift in the country’s economic direction.

In the presentation, Rickards examines how major national milestones throughout history have often occurred alongside periods of economic change — including shifts in industrial growth, energy production, and resource development.

Rickards uses the presentation to outline several economic trends he believes are gaining momentum as the United States approaches this historic anniversary.

A Historic Milestone Approaches

In 2026, the United States will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence — a milestone that many observers believe will spark renewed focus on the country’s future economic path.

Rickards explains that major moments in American history have often been followed by new waves of development and investment.

His presentation looks at how economic priorities have evolved throughout previous eras and why some analysts believe the next phase of growth may center on industry, infrastructure, and domestic resources.

Why Resources and Energy Are Gaining Attention

A key part of Rickards’ presentation focuses on the growing importance of energy production and raw materials.

Many industries today — including manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure — rely on large amounts of metals, minerals, and energy resources.

Rickards explains how demand for these materials often increases during periods when countries begin expanding industrial capacity and rebuilding domestic supply chains.

The presentation explores how these dynamics have appeared during previous economic cycles and why they may be gaining attention again.

Lessons From Past Economic Booms

Throughout the presentation , Rickards points to historical examples where industrial expansion created powerful economic growth.

From the rise of global manufacturing in the early 2000s to earlier industrial revolutions, periods of rapid development have often been driven by large investments in infrastructure and energy production.

Rickards explains how analysts often look to these historical patterns to better understand how future economic cycles may unfold.

Why This Conversation Is Happening Now

Discussions around energy independence, domestic manufacturing, and supply chain security have become more common in recent years.

Rickards says these conversations are part of a broader shift in how policymakers and businesses think about long-term economic resilience.

The presentation was designed to help viewers understand how these trends may fit into a larger economic picture as the country approaches a major historical milestone.

Who May Find the Presentation Interesting

The presentation may appeal to:

Individuals following U.S. economic trends



Viewers interested in natural resources and energy markets



Audiences studying economic history and industrial growth



People curious about how major economic cycles develop



About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and investment strategist with more than five decades of experience studying global financial markets and economic policy.

During his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving financial risk and economic strategy.

He has also worked alongside members of the Federal Reserve during major financial crises and is the author of several bestselling books on economics, geopolitics, and global markets.

Rickards frequently provides commentary on the relationship between government policy and financial markets.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press is a financial publishing company that produces research and educational commentary focused on global markets, economic trends, and investment ideas.

Through its network of analysts and researchers, the company provides insights designed to help readers better understand the forces shaping the financial world.

Paradigm Press has built a strong following among readers and currently maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting feedback from individuals who follow its research and commentary.