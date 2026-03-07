Former Pentagon Advisor in New Video: “A Big Shift May Be Coming to the U.S. Economy”

Baltimore, MD, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation examining what he believes could be a major turning point for the U.S. economy.

In the presentation, Rickards outlines several economic trends that he says are quietly building beneath the surface — including renewed focus on domestic manufacturing, energy production, and critical natural resources.

Rickards explains why some analysts believe these sectors may become increasingly important as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

A Closer Look at What’s Changing

During the presentation , Rickards walks viewers through several developments he believes could shape the next phase of economic activity in the United States.

Among the topics discussed:

Why natural resources and raw materials are receiving renewed attention



The growing push to strengthen domestic manufacturing



How government policy can influence large economic shifts



The historical patterns behind major industrial growth cycles



Rickards explains how similar trends have appeared during past periods of economic expansion.

Why Industry and Resources Are Back in Focus

A major theme of the presentation is the renewed attention being placed on the industries that power large economies.

Manufacturing, energy production, and raw materials have historically played a key role during periods of rapid development. As governments and industries invest in infrastructure and production capacity, demand for these resources often increases.

Rickards says the United States may be entering a period where these sectors once again play a larger role in the economy.

The Patterns Behind Big Economic Cycles

Throughout the presentation , Rickards discusses how economic cycles often follow recognizable patterns.

Periods of growth frequently begin when investment, policy priorities, and industry expansion begin moving in the same direction. When those forces align, certain sectors can experience significant growth.

Rickards explains how analysts study these patterns when trying to understand where future economic momentum may appear.

Why This Moment Is Getting Attention

In recent years, conversations around domestic manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and energy independence have grown across industries and government policy discussions.

Rickards believes these conversations reflect a broader shift in how leaders are thinking about long-term economic strategy.

The presentation aims to provide viewers with a clearer understanding of how these changes fit into larger economic trends.

Who May Find the Presentation Interesting

The presentation may be of interest to:

Individuals following economic and policy developments in the United States



Viewers interested in energy, manufacturing, and natural resource industries



Audiences studying long-term economic cycles



Anyone curious about the forces shaping the future direction of the U.S. economy



About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is an economist and investment strategist with more than five decades of experience studying global financial markets and economic policy.

During his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters related to financial risk and economic strategy. He has also worked alongside members of the Federal Reserve during major financial crises and is the author of several bestselling books on global markets and geopolitics.

Rickards’ research and commentary are published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing company focused on economic trends, market analysis, and educational investment research.

Paradigm Press provides insights designed to help readers better understand the forces shaping global markets and currently maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting feedback from individuals who follow its research and commentary.