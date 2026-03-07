Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $5M In Staking Vault And XRP Price Prediction Target $15

Dubai, UAE, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto team announces that the staking vault crossed $5 million in total value locked, meaning presale holders are actively compounding at 204% APY every day while the exchange moves closer to launch. That kind of locked capital at Fear Index 19 says everything about how seriously informed wallets are taking this project in today’s crypto news cycle.

Yesterday the team confirmed lifetime revenue sharing for all presale wallets, and the response was immediate as new entries doubled within hours and existing holders came back to add more. Wallet tracking shows that large XRP holders have been rotating capital into Pepeto at a faster pace each week, because the xrp price prediction targeting $15 keeps looking further away, and the Pepeto case study below shows exactly why this project is accelerating while XRP faces challenges.

Crypto News: Pepeto Attention Growth and XRP Price Prediction

To understand why XRP whales are moving toward Pepeto, you need to look at where XRP actually stands right now. XRP trades now at $1.35 according to coinmarketcap, and ss TheCryptoBasic reported on March 4, Elliott Wave analyst HovWaves still holds a long term target of $15 for XRP, but was clear that getting there requires everything to align at once, sustained institutional buying XRP has never held for long, regulatory clarity that still has not arrived, and a recovery strong enough to overcome Bitcoin’s correction to $68,331.

And as Benzinga covered in their xrp price prediction analysis, even the most optimistic institutional outlook puts XRP between $5 and $15 over years not months, which means the best outcome for XRP holders today is a slow grind toward returns that require patience most traders do not have. That xrp price prediction gap is exactly the window Pepeto fills with presale math on a completely different timeline.

That is why large XRP wallets are rotating into Pepeto now. XRP reaching $15 is a strong return but could take multiple cycles, while Pepeto at presale pricing puts far bigger multiples within reach before a single listing changes the entry forever, and the 204% APY vault means Pepeto holders earn daily while XRP holders wait for catalysts that keep getting pushed further out.

Pepeto Builds What Traders Need and XRP Whales See It First

That $5 million came from wallets who saw the worst sentiment of 2026 and locked capital at 204% APY instead of pulling back. Conviction measured in dollars, growing every day while the listing gets closer. To put that yield into perspective, a $10,000 position inside the vault generates roughly $1,700 every single month in compounding rewards, which means presale holders are already earning what most traditional investments need a full year to produce, and that income keeps stacking while the exchange moves toward launch.

The crypto news around Pepeto keeps growing because the platform builds what traders lose money without daily. Gas fees on Ethereum destroy small positions, liquidity scatters across chains that never communicate, and bridges charge both sides while sometimes losing funds entirely. Pepeto eliminates all of it with zero cost execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a cross chain bridge that moves assets instantly, and a full exchange where every cryptocurrency trades under one roof with a SolidProof audit behind every contract.

The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who turned a simple idea into a $2 billion asset leads the build, and the community spreading around it is the fastest growing in crypto news this cycle because it pairs organic energy with real infrastructure that gives serious capital a reason to stay.

Conclusion

The picture is clear, because when large wallets move into a presale at this pace it is not speculation, it is a signal that the smartest capital already knows where the next repricing is coming from. Six months from now you are living one of two versions of this moment. In one version you entered while $5 million in staking proved conviction was real and 204% APY compounded daily until the listing changed everything. In the other you read this and waited.

Six months separates the wallet that compounds from the wallet that missed, and the stages fill faster each round while the revenue sharing announced yesterday doubled entries in hours. Once the listing arrives the price you see today stops existing and never comes back. Visit the Pepeto official website and enter the presale now, because six months from now this entry is either your best decision or someone else’s best investment of the year.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Can XRP realistically reach $15 this cycle?

The xrp price prediction for $15 depends on ETF approvals, CLARITY Act passage, and years of institutional adoption scaling globally. Elliott Wave analyst HovWaves holds the target but most crypto news analysts place that timeline well beyond 2026.

What does Pepeto’s $5 million staking vault mean for investors?

The $5 million locked means presale holders are compounding at 204% APY daily, proving deep conviction during Fear Index 19 while the rest of the market sat still. Visit the Pepeto official website.

Why are XRP whales buying Pepeto during the correction?

XRP at $1.35 targeting $15 is a 10x over years. Pepeto at presale pricing offers far bigger multiples with 204% APY compounding daily and lifetime revenue sharing.



