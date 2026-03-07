A Record-Setting Saturday as Broad Arrow Closes $107M+ $Amelia Concours Auction with $6,605,000 Lamborghini Miura SV

Amelia Island, Florida, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), saw another outstanding sale today at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, the final day of its March 6-7 Amelia Concours Auction. With sustained energy in the room and spirited bidding from the first to the very last lot of the day, the Saturday sale capped off what is Broad Arrow’s most successful auction since the company was founded in 2021.

Currently sitting at an overall total of $107 million+ before post-sale activities and official results, Broad Arrow’s Saturday lineup at the Amelia Concours Auction was led by an incredibly original, time-capsule 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV, which spent more than half a century in the loving care of a single American private collector. Estimated to bring $3,500,000 - $4,000,000, bidding on the Miura was enthusiastic, with a long back-and-forth between bidders in the room and on the phone. Following intentional increment jumps by multiple bidders, the well-preserved original supercar sold for a final $6,605,000 to a bidder over the phone, surpassing the previous record for any Miura at auction by more than $1,700,000.

Passionate collectors continued their enthusiastic bidding throughout the Saturday auction, with additional world record prices achieved for a 2001 RUF RGT at a final $335,000 and a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale at a final $912,500. Stand-out prices emerged in nearly every category of car collecting, most notably for modern collectibles of the 1990s and 2000s, alongside exceptional pre- and post-War American and European cars offered from the respected private collections of Wellington Morton and Bill & Patti Spurling.

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Concours Auction will be available in the coming days at broadarrowauctions.com. An official results press release will also follow. Members of the media with any questions are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team at press@broadarrowauctions.com.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Credit: All images by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments