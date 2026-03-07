ThinkCareBelieve: Week 59 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that transpired in Week 59 of the second term of the Trump Administration. This is part of a weekly series that ThinkCareBelieve has published since the 47th President took office.

The article can be accessed in full at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/07/week-59-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

The article contains information with links to original sourcing on the following:

What is the new plan to dismantle the ability of the cartels to do business in the Western Hemisphere?

What is the Shield of the Americas and how will it function for America and its neighbors?

What are the goals of Operation Epic Fury and what is the exit plan?

How will Doctors be retrained on nutrition for combating chronic disease?

What did Donald J. Trump say about war with Iran at age 34?

What bill did Congress pass shortly following voting down H.Res 1100 which would allow the public release of Congressional Misconduct reports?

