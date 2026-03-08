DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the TriZetto Provider Solutions (TPS) Data Breach

EARTH CITY, Mo., March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against TriZetto Provider Solutions. Recently, TriZetto Provider Solutions disclosed to the public that it had discovered a cybersecurity incident on November 28, 2025.

About TriZetto Provider Solutions

TriZetto Provider Solutions, a Cognizant Technology Solutions company, provides software, platforms, and services that bridge the gap between healthcare payers (insurers) and providers (doctors/hospitals).

What happened?

TriZetto identified suspicious activity within its client web portal on October 2, 2025. After the incident was discovered, TriZetto launched an investigation with assistance from cybersecurity experts. TriZetto determined that, beginning in November 2024, an unauthorized actor began accessing certain records related to insurance eligibility verification transactions that healthcare providers process to assess insurance coverage for treatment services provided to patients.

The compromised data may include names, addresses, date of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance member information, and demographic information. TriZetto Provider Solutions has begun mailing notice letters to affected individuals. Approximately 3.4 million people may be affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding TriZetto Provider Solutions, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the TriZetto Provider Solutions data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

