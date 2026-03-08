DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the Banner Capital Bank Data Breach

HARRISBURG, Neb., March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against Banner Capital Bank. Recently, Banner Capital Bank discovered a hacking incident on February 20, 2026.

About Banner Capital Bank

Banner Capital Bank, based in Harrisburg, Nebraska, is a commercial bank that provides financial services, including personal and business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management in Nebraska and Wyoming.

What happened?

On or about February 20, 2026, Banner Capital Bank discovered suspicious activity associated with an employee’s email accounts. Upon learning about this incident, Banner Capital Bank launched an investigation with assistance from cybersecurity experts. The investigation confirmed that between August 20, 2025, and September 11, 2025, a hacker had accessed the email accounts.

The compromised data may include names and financial account numbers. On March 6, 2026, Banner Capital Bank began mailing notice letters to affected individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Banner Capital Bank, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Banner Capital Bank data breach.

