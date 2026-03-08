Rentomojo Expands Water Purifier Rental Services in Delhi NCR, Offering RO, UV, and Alkaline Systems From ₹401/Month

BENGALURU, KA, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - March 08, 2026 - -

Access to safe drinking water remains a daily priority for households across Delhi NCR, but the way residents acquire water purification systems is beginning to change. Instead of purchasing water purifiers outright, a growing number of households are exploring alternatives such as water purifier rental in Delhi. The shift reflects rising awareness around the long-term costs of ownership and a preference for flexible subscription-based services that simplify maintenance and servicing.

One of the companies driving this shift is Rentomojo, one of India's leading furniture and appliance rental platforms, which now offers water purifiers on rent across Delhi NCR through flexible monthly subscription plans designed for urban households.

Traditionally, purchasing a water purifier in Delhi requires an upfront investment of approximately ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 depending on the model and filtration technology. However, the purchase price represents only the initial cost. Households typically need to account for additional expenses such as annual maintenance contracts, filter replacements, membrane changes, and periodic servicing. These ongoing costs can range from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per year depending on usage and water quality conditions.

Over a five-year period, the effective cost of owning a purifier can exceed ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 once maintenance and replacement components are included. In regions such as Delhi NCR, where high total dissolved solids (TDS) levels often require frequent filter replacement, these costs can rise even further.

For renters and families who relocate frequently within the NCR region, ownership introduces additional complications. Dismantling, transporting, and reinstalling water purifiers can require professional servicing, and warranty coverage does not always transfer seamlessly when equipment is moved between locations. These factors have led many urban residents to reconsider whether purchasing a purifier outright is the most practical option.

In response, Rentomojo has expanded its water purifier rental services in Delhi, offering households access to purification systems through predictable monthly subscription plans. Rather than purchasing equipment, customers can rent a water purifier and pay a fixed monthly fee that includes installation, maintenance support, and servicing.

Rentomojo's water purifier rental portfolio includes multiple purification technologies designed to address varying water conditions in Delhi. These include RO, UV, UF, and alkaline purification systems that combine multiple filtration stages to improve drinking water quality.

The company offers several models, including advanced multi-stage purifiers such as DriftLux seven-stage filtration systems, alkaline mineral-enhanced RO purifiers, and dual RO and UF purification units designed to treat high-TDS water commonly found in the region. Rentomojo also offers purifiers from established brands including Kent and Livpure alongside its own models.

Monthly rental pricing typically ranges from approximately ₹458 to ₹708 depending on the model selected and the purification technology required. The subscription structure is designed to eliminate several common pain points associated with appliance ownership. Rentomojo provides home delivery, professional installation, and maintenance coverage, allowing customers to avoid separate servicing arrangements and unexpected repair costs.

Every purifier delivered through the platform undergoes quality checks before installation, and units are provided in new or excellent condition. Maintenance support, filter servicing, and repair assistance are included within the subscription model, helping ensure consistent purification performance without additional charges.

For customers who relocate within Delhi NCR, the company also offers relocation support, allowing subscribers to transfer their purifier to a new residence without needing to purchase new equipment. Flexible rental tenures are available, including monthly, quarterly, and longer-term plans, allowing customers to choose a duration that suits their living arrangements.

The model is particularly attractive to young professionals, students, interns, freelancers, and families living in rented apartments, where long-term ownership of appliances may not align with changing housing situations.

Renting a purifier through Rentomojo follows a simplified process. Customers can browse available models through the Rentomojo website or mobile app, choose a suitable purifier, select a rental tenure, complete the KYC verification process, and schedule delivery and installation at a convenient time.

In a city where water quality varies significantly across neighborhoods due to infrastructure differences and high TDS levels, reliable purification technology remains essential for everyday health and safety. At the same time, urban consumption patterns are evolving as consumers prioritize flexibility, predictable monthly costs, and service-based access to household essentials.

Industry observers note that the transition toward subscription-based appliance access reflects broader shifts seen in other sectors, where access-based models are replacing traditional ownership. For many Delhi NCR households, water purifier rental is increasingly viewed as a practical alternative that provides access to reliable purification technology without the financial commitment and logistical challenges associated with ownership.

As awareness of lifetime appliance costs continues to grow, services such as Rentomojo's water purifier rental offering are emerging as a flexible solution for households seeking continuous access to clean drinking water without the upfront investment traditionally required to purchase purification systems. To learn more visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/

