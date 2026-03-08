SIX FIGURE BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR, SPEAKER VAL VEE ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF HER NEW BOOK "FIGURED IT OUT: HOW DROPOUTS, MISFITS, AND RULE BREAKERS WIN"

TORONTO, CANADA, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Figure Business Entrepreneur, Speaker Slam champion Val Vagopoulos is announcing the upcoming release of her new book “Figured It Out: How Dropouts, Misfits, and Rule Breakers Win.”

What if the rules you were told to follow were never meant for you?

Val Vee was told what every kid is told: stay in school, get a safe job, and follow the path. She did the opposite.

A high school dropout with no roadmap, no safety net, and a family depending on her, Val had to learn the hard way how to survive, rebuild, and lead. From financial collapse and overwhelming responsibility at a young age to building multiple businesses and becoming a powerful voice for confidence and resilience, she refused to let circumstances define her future.

In Figured It Out, Val shares the raw truth about what it takes to succeed when life doesn’t hand you a perfect plan.

This book is for the rebels, the outsiders, the ones who question authority and refuse to live inside the box society built for them.

Inside, you’ll discover:

Why the traditional path doesn’t work for everyone

When the plan breaks down learn how to move forward

How to move forward even when everything feels uncomfortable

The mindset that turns setbacks into opportunities

Why resilience is built through adversity, not comfort

How ordinary people build extraordinary lives when they refuse to quit

Val’s story proves something powerful: success doesn’t belong to the perfect. It belongs to the people willing to figure it out.

This is not a polished success story. It is an honest, motivating journey about courage, responsibility, and building a life on your own terms. If you’ve ever felt underestimated, out of place, or like the system wasn’t built for you, this book will remind you that your path doesn’t have to look like everyone else’s. Sometimes the people who break the rules are the ones who change the game.

More than a motivational book, F.I.O is a blueprint for anyone who has felt overlooked, underestimated, or out of step with the rules — and chose to figure it out anyway. In these challenging economic times this book is a guide to survive, anyway. To honour her father’s legacy Val has decided to make a donation of sales on her first 100 books to ALS research.

