NurseBee Launches Public Raise on Wefunder to Transform Healthcare Staffing

Dallas, TX, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurseBee, a modern healthcare staffing platform designed to stabilize an increasingly strained clinical workforce, today announced the launch of its public fundraising campaign on Wefunder. The offering enables nurses, healthcare leaders, and mission-aligned supporters to invest directly in a model built to meet one of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. healthcare system: chronic staffing shortages.





Across the country, both acute-care and long-term care facilities continue to experience ongoing workforce deficits. Recent industry reports show that 53 percent of healthcare facilities face persistent staffing shortages, while one in three nurses plans to leave bedside care in the coming years. These dual pressures have made it increasingly difficult for hospitals and care centers to maintain consistent coverage, protect the quality of care, and keep pace with patient demand.

NurseBee was created to provide a comprehensive solution to this systemic problem. The company’s platform is designed to offer higher pay and genuine scheduling flexibility for nurses, while delivering faster, more reliable staffing coverage for facilities. By addressing the needs of both sides of the labor equation simultaneously, NurseBee aims to strengthen continuity of care, reduce operational strain, and improve patient outcomes.

“The healthcare workforce is in a period of unprecedented stress, and traditional staffing models are no longer meeting the moment,” said the NurseBee leadership team. “Nurses deserve a more flexible, supportive structure, and facilities require dependable, high-quality clinical staff. NurseBee was built to bridge these gaps with a modern, technology-driven solution that elevates the entire ecosystem.”

Funds raised through the Wefunder campaign will support several strategic priorities, including expansion into high-need regions, enhancements to NurseBee’s technology infrastructure, and continued development of its quality-first workforce model. The investment will also accelerate the rollout of features that streamline credentialing, improve matching accuracy, and strengthen oversight to ensure safety, reliability, and strong clinical performance.

In addition to addressing immediate workforce shortages, NurseBee’s long-term goal is to build a sustainable, scalable staffing framework that supports nurses and healthcare organizations as market pressures continue to intensify. This includes reinforcing the value of clinical autonomy, improving working conditions, and ensuring that facilities have stable access to qualified personnel when and where they need it most.

“The future of healthcare will depend on innovative staffing solutions that prioritize both workforce well-being and operational stability,” the team added. “By opening this raise to the public, we’re inviting supporters to participate in building a stronger, more resilient healthcare system.”

NurseBee’s Wefunder campaign is now open to investors nationwide.

For more information or to participate in the raise, please visit the NurseBee Wefunder page.