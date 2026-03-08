ESET Opens Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship 2026 Applications on International Women’s Day

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the opening of applications for its Women in Cybersecurity North American Scholarship, launching on International Women’s Day in alignment with the 2026 theme, #GiveToGain. Now entering its eleventh year, the program continues ESET’s longstanding commitment to supporting and empowering women pursuing careers in cybersecurity through financial assistance, mentorship, and community-building.

Launched in 2016, ESET’s Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship remains one of the earliest initiatives of its kind in the industry. What began in the United States has since grown into a global program spanning Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India, with Romania joining in 2026. In North America alone, the program has awarded over $187,500 to 39 women, many of whom have gone on to build successful careers in cybersecurity and technology.

“Giving support, resources, and opportunity to women in cybersecurity creates a ripple effect that strengthens our entire industry,” said Marissa Pitchford, Internal Communications and ESG Manager at ESET North America. “The #GiveToGain theme reflects what we see firsthand through this program. When we invest in women, we’re not just opening doors for individuals, we’re building a more resilient and inclusive cybersecurity ecosystem for everyone.”

The need for continued action remains clear. According to the most recent (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study, women represent just 22% of the global cybersecurity workforce — a modest improvement over time that underscores both progress and the work still ahead. As emerging technologies like artificial intelligence continue to reshape the threat landscape, diversity of perspective is critical to developing ethical and effective solutions.

For the 2026 application cycle, ESET North America will award $35,000 in scholarships. In the United States, ESET will grant two $10,000 awards, including one award dedicated to a student in San Diego, honoring the program’s origins at ESET’s North American headquarters. In Canada, ESET will award three $5,000 awards to applicants demonstrating strong technical aptitude, leadership potential, and a commitment to cybersecurity.

“The impact of this scholarship extends far beyond financial support,” said Alexis Eskenazi, UC Berkeley student and 2025 recipient of ESET’s Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship. “For me, it affirmed that leadership roles are within reach and that women deserve a seat at the table shaping the future of technology. That mindset has influenced every step I’ve taken since.”

DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 round and submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. PT April 8, 2026. Applicants can learn more about the scholarships and submit their application by visiting ESET’s dedicated webpages. If you're a US student, you can apply here; if you're a Canadian student, apply here.

Questions? Email us at US-scholarship@eset.com [US-only inquiries] or CA-scholarship@eset.com [Canada-only inquiries] with any questions.

About the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship

The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship supports female students pursuing IT and cybersecurity degrees, with programs running in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Singapore, India, and launching in Romania in 2026. Beyond financial support, recipients join ESET’s Alumni Club - a community for ongoing networking, mentorship, and opportunities to share their journeys.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.