New Video Released by Former CIA Officer: “A Little-Known Government Move Could Shape the Next Phase of the U.S. Economy”

Washington, D.C., March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation examining a little-known economic development he believes could influence the direction of several major industries in the United States.

In the presentation, Rickards explores how government policy, industrial investment, and economic cycles often come together to create new waves of growth across key sectors of the economy.

Rickards says the goal of the presentation is to help viewers understand why some analysts believe an important shift may be taking shape as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

The Economic Forces Behind Major Turning Points

Rickards begins the presentation by explaining how large economic cycles rarely happen overnight.

Instead, they often develop slowly as several forces begin moving in the same direction — including government priorities, industry investment, and broader economic conditions.

According to Rickards, when these forces begin aligning, certain sectors of the economy can experience rapid expansion.

The presentation walks viewers through how similar patterns have appeared during previous periods of economic growth.

Why Natural Resources Are Getting New Attention

One of the main topics discussed in the presentation is the growing focus on natural resources and raw materials.

Modern economies rely heavily on metals, energy resources, and other critical materials used in manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology.

Rickards explains how demand for these resources often rises during periods when countries begin expanding industrial production and rebuilding supply chains.

The presentation explores how these trends have played out in the past and why they are now receiving increased attention.

The Return of Domestic Industry

Another theme explored in the presentation is the renewed emphasis on domestic manufacturing and industrial development.

Rickards describes how recent supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions have led policymakers and companies to rethink where essential goods and materials are produced.

As a result, conversations around strengthening domestic production and securing key resources have become more common.

Rickards says these discussions could shape economic priorities in the years ahead.

Why This Moment Is Drawing Attention

Rickards’ presentation comes as the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026.

Major national milestones often spark broader conversations about the country’s future direction — including economic strategy, infrastructure development, and industrial growth.

Rickards says the presentation was created to provide context around the economic trends that may influence this next chapter.

Who May Find the Presentation Interesting

The presentation may be useful for:

Individuals following U.S. economic and policy developments



Viewers interested in natural resources and energy markets



Audiences studying long-term economic cycles



Anyone curious about how government policy can influence industries and markets



About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Rickards has advised senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving financial risk and economic strategy. He has also worked alongside members of the Federal Reserve during major financial crises and is the author of several bestselling books on economics, geopolitics, and global markets.

Rickards' research and commentary are published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing company focused on economic trends, market analysis, and educational investment research.

