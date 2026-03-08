PRWireNOW Introduces Free AI Press Release Generator Built on Real Newswire Writing Experience

New Delhi, India, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PRWireNOW has launched a new Free AI Press Release Generator, designed to help businesses, startups, agencies, and entrepreneurs create structured press releases quickly while following widely accepted media formatting standards. The tool is available online at https://prwirenow.com/free-ai-press-release-generator/ and aims to assist users in generating professional press release drafts suitable for editing, publishing, and media distribution.

The PRWireNOW AI Press Release Generator was developed after months of internal testing and refinement. According to the company, the tool was built using practical experience gained from working in the press release distribution industry and from analyzing hundreds of real press releases written for businesses across different sectors.

Unlike many generic AI writing tools that generate broad marketing content, the PRWireNOW generator focuses specifically on press release writing. The system follows structured logic and step-by-step guidelines based on how professional press releases are typically written for journalists, media platforms, and news distribution services.

“Our goal was to create an AI press release generator that reflects how real press releases are written and distributed in the industry,” said a spokesperson for PRWireNOW. “Because our team has experience working with press release distribution campaigns, we were able to build logical writing steps and editorial guidelines into the tool. This helps the AI generate more structured and relevant press release drafts compared with general AI writing tools.”

Over the past year, AI-generated content has expanded rapidly, and hundreds of AI-written articles have been published across the internet. However, PRWireNOW notes that not all AI writing systems follow the journalistic structure required for press releases. In many cases, generic AI tools produce content that reads more like promotional blog posts rather than formal news announcements.

To address this issue, the PRWireNOW development team tested and refined the AI press release generator for several months before making it publicly available. During the testing phase, the tool was used to generate multiple press release drafts based on different industries and announcement types, including product launches, company updates, partnerships, and funding news.

The platform analyses the user’s inputs—such as company name, announcement details, industry, and keywords—and converts the information into a structured news announcement. The generated press release typically includes a headline, an introduction paragraph, supporting information, and an executive quote section to help provide context and credibility.

The tool is designed for organisations that need to quickly generate a draft press release before publishing or distributing it through media channels. Startups, marketing teams, and public relations professionals can use the AI generator to create an initial press release draft that can then be edited, refined, and prepared for distribution.

PRWireNOW says the AI press release generator also incorporates keyword-aware writing, helping businesses include relevant search terms related to their announcement. This approach may help improve the discoverability of press releases in search engines and online news platforms once they are published.

The free AI press release generator is part of PRWireNOW’s broader initiative to make press release creation more accessible to businesses that may not have dedicated PR teams or professional copywriters. By simplifying the drafting process, the company hopes to help organizations focus on communicating their news more effectively.

“Press releases remain an important way for businesses to share announcements with journalists, partners, and customers,” the spokesperson added. “With the rise of AI tools, we believe it’s important that press release generators follow logical editorial standards rather than simply producing generic marketing text.”

The PRWireNOW AI Press Release Generator is now available for public use and can be accessed directly through the company’s website.



AI press release generator, free AI press release generator, AI press release writer, press release generator tool, generate press release online, AI PR writing tool, AI press release creator, press release writing AI, AI PR generator, press release generator online

MEDIA CONTACT

Team PRWireNOW

Email: hello@prwirenow.com

Web: https://prwirenow.com







