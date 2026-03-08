EX CIA Advisor, Jim Rickards Warns a Quiet Shift in the U.S. Economy May Already Be Underway

Baltimore, MD, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video examining what he believes may be a quiet shift already taking place inside the U.S. economy.

In the presentation, Rickards discusses several developments that he says are gaining momentum behind the scenes — including renewed attention on domestic manufacturing, natural resources, and energy production.

Rickards says the presentation was created to help viewers better understand the economic trends that could shape the next chapter of American growth.

The Trends Developing Beneath the Surface

According to Rickards, many major economic shifts begin quietly before they become widely recognized.

In the presentation , he explains how policy changes, investment patterns, and global supply chain pressures can gradually push certain industries into the spotlight.

Rickards walks viewers through the economic signals that analysts often watch when trying to identify the early stages of a larger economic transition.

Why Resources and Industry Are Drawing Attention

One area Rickards highlights is the growing focus on industries tied to natural resources and energy.

Modern economies rely on metals, minerals, and energy to support everything from infrastructure projects to manufacturing and technology development.

Rickards explains how periods of industrial expansion historically require large increases in these resources, which can bring renewed attention to the companies and industries that produce them.

A Renewed Focus on Domestic Production

The presentation also explores how recent global disruptions have encouraged policymakers and businesses to reconsider where essential goods and materials are produced.

Conversations about strengthening domestic manufacturing and building more resilient supply chains have become increasingly common.

Rickards explains how this shift could influence economic priorities and investment patterns in the years ahead.

Why This Moment Matters

Rickards notes that the United States will soon mark the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026.

Major milestones in the country’s history have often coincided with periods of change and new economic development.

Rickards says the presentation was designed to help viewers understand how the current moment may fit into that broader historical pattern.

Who May Find the Presentation Interesting

The presentation may appeal to:

Individuals following U.S. economic developments



Viewers interested in natural resources and energy markets



Audiences studying economic cycles and industrial growth



Anyone curious about the trends shaping the future of the U.S. economy

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Rickards has advised senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving financial risk and economic strategy. He has also worked alongside members of the Federal Reserve during major financial crises and is the author of several bestselling books on economics, geopolitics, and global markets.

Rickards’ research and commentary are published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing company focused on economic trends, market analysis, and educational investment research.

Paradigm Press provides insights designed to help readers better understand the forces shaping global markets and currently maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting feedback from individuals who follow its research and commentary.