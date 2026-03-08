Dubai, UAE, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Pepeto team announced crossing $7.741 million in presale funding, and the timing tells a story the rest of the crypto news cycle has not figured out yet. The question everywhere is why crypto is crashing, and the answer involves Trump’s 15% tariff and the Iran conflict that liquidated $515 million.

But the answer to why crypto is crashing is also the answer to why Pepeto keeps growing, because projects that attract capital during panic lead the recovery, and history has never produced an exception, making Pepeto a strong candidate for the best crypto to buy now crown. The cardano price prediction targets $4.50 while ADA sits at $0.27, and what connects all of these threads becomes clear once the data is laid out below.

The crypto news around why crypto is crashing follows a transmission path every experienced investor recognizes. Trump tariffs raise inflation expectations, delayed cuts tighten liquidity, and risk assets drop. That sequence is temporary by definition because the infrastructure underneath is permanent. BlackRock spent two years on Bitcoin ETF architecture and Fidelity committed billions.

That capital does not exit because of a tariff, and crypto survives for the same reason it survived China banning it three times and the 2022 collapse: decentralized networks across 190 countries do not shut down under pressure. That macro context is what makes the next two data points so important.

As CoinPedia reported, the cardano price prediction tops out at $4.50 if the market recaptures a fraction of the 2020 rally, but that requires a full bull cycle, Hydra to ship, and ETF approval Bloomberg gives 70% odds. The realistic cardano price prediction sits between $2.75 and $3.25, roughly 10x from $0.27, a strong return that takes quarters without reshaping an outcome, so the answer to if Cardano is the best crypto to buy now is clear. ADA delivered CME futures and 137 SPAR stores since 2021 and the price has not responded, which raises the question: what happens when the thesis is right but the timeline is wrong.

As Benzinga covered, that same question applies to XRP, which dropped 26% this year even after spot ETFs launched because Ripple’s $100 billion in volume does not move the token when only 40% of partners use it. The business wins but the token does not, and that structural disconnect is the exact problem the next section explains the best crypto to buy now Pepeto was built to solve.

Pepeto Is the Future of Crypto, And Traders Seeing It As The Potential Best Crypto To Buy Now

The crypto news accelerating around Pepeto is organic, not paid, the same pattern that preceded every breakout in the last decade. Capital flowing into a presale during fear while everything contracts does not need explanation, it needs attention.

The infrastructure behind the signal is where the conviction originates. Gas fees destroy small positions, liquidity fragments across chains, and bridges extract cost from both sides. Pepeto eliminates all of that with zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a cross chain bridge routing assets at zero cost, and a risk scoring engine that evaluates tokens before capital commits. SolidProof verified every contract.

While a former Binance executive advises the exchange launch. And unlike Ripple where $100 billion flows without rewarding holders, every trade on Pepeto’s exchange sends fees to presale wallets permanently through revenue sharing. The 204% APY compounds daily while the cardano price prediction describes a future the price never reaches, and the wallets behind $7.741 million already modeled the post listing repricing, they clearly choose Pepeto as the best crypto to buy now, which is why they are not waiting for a market still debating why crypto is crashing.

Conclusion: Final Verdict On The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Every generation of crypto wealth followed the same sequence: fear drove prices down, capital moved during the panic, and the recovery rewarded wallets already in position. The crypto news will answer why crypto is crashing with the same conclusion it always reaches: temporary pressure on permanent infrastructure. Crypto survived Mt. Gox, China, survived the 2022 collapse, and the pattern never changed.

History is clear, Shiba Inu produced millionaires from zero products during the last recovery. The best crypto to buy now Pepeto has three products, a former Binance executive, 204% APY, and $7.741 million in conviction capital while the cardano price prediction promises $4.50 that may take years. The stages fill faster each round and the listing closes the entry permanently.

Visit the Pepeto official website before this round ends, because the positions that matter most in crypto are always the ones taken when crypto crashes, not after.

