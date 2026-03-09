Smartplay Signed a White Paper on Multi-Field Data Cooperation with Relevant Institutions in Taiwan

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J., March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartplay International, Inc., a leading global provider of lottery drawing systems and random number generation technologies, today announced that it has formally signed “High-Value Industry Data Cooperation White Paper (MOU) “ with relevant institutions in Taiwan. The two parties will engage in long-term strategic cooperation centered around smart manufacturing data, biopharmaceutical R&D data, cutting-edge scientific research data, financial technology data, and generative AI training data systems.

This signing marks Smartplay's transformation from a traditional supplier of high-security random systems to a cross-industry, highly reliable data infrastructure partner in the Asian market.

Smartplay promotes the construction of highly trusted data infrastructure

Smartplay is leveraging its long-established random number generation (RNG) technology and data auditing capabilities.

Thirty years of technological accumulation, extending to data infrastructure

Founded in 1993, Smartplay has provided mechanical lottery drawing equipment and digital random number generation (RNG) system solutions to more than 500 organizations in 128 countries and regions around the world for more than 30 years.

Its core products include:

Halogen® Gravity Mixing Drawing Machine

Origin® Digital Drawing System

With a technical architecture that complies with GLI and KPMG audit standards as well as the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, Smartplay has long served public lottery systems that demand the highest levels of randomness, verifiability, and immutability.

The company states that it is precisely this accumulation of secure algorithm capabilities, data audit capabilities, and system reliability experience honed in high-credibility scenarios that provides the foundation for its participation in the broader development of industrial data governance and trusted computing systems.

Key Areas of Cooperation outlined in the white paper

According to the white paper signed by both parties, cooperation will focus on five core areas:

1. Smart Manufacturing Data Collaboration

Establish a standardized system for industrial equipment operational data

Promote a traceability mechanism for high-end manufacturing process data

Support the training of industrial AI optimization models and conduct research on intelligent models for lottery RNG algorithm and draw fairness verification

2. Biopharmaceutical R&D Data

Establish a security classification and access management system for R&D data.

Promote a compliant data sharing framework across institutions

Support high-quality data input for drug development models

3. Cutting-Edge Scientific Research Data

Strengthen the trusted notarization mechanism for scientific experiment data

Establish data validation standards across laboratories

Support the data infrastructure construction for breakthroughs in core critical technologies

Promote research on algorithms related to lotteries and Random Number Generation (RNG), build a data platform for draw system security verification and randomness testing, and enhance the fairness, transparency, and auditability of lottery systems

4. Financial Technology Data Systems

Optimize data structures for financial risk models

Strengthen algorithm transparency and audit traceability capabilities

Support data security standards for high-frequency trading and digital finance scenarios.

5. Generative AI Training Data Governance

Establish standards for high-quality data annotation and screening

Promote a mechanism for verifiable sources of training data

Establish a framework for data compliance, privacy protection, and auditing

From Random Number Generation to Trusted Data Governance

Smartplay states that its three decades of practice in the RNG field fundamentally represent the continuous optimization of systems centered on "probability, fairness, and non-manipulability."

These capabilities can be extended to a broader range of data infrastructure domains, including:

High-security algorithm frameworks

Data integrity verification mechanisms

Auditable system architecture design

7×24 hour high-stability operational capability

Management stated:

"We have long served public lottery institutions globally, where system transparency and verifiability are the lifelines. Today, we are extending this capability to a wider range of industrial data scenarios, providing secure and trusted data infrastructure support for Taiwan's high-end industries and AI development."

Promoting Taiwan Region as a High-Trust Data Hub

Taiwan holds leading advantages in the fields of semiconductors, precision manufacturing, biotechnology, and financial technology, while also actively promoting the development of AI and the digital economy.

Industry analysts believe that the signing of this data cooperation white paper between Smartplay and relevant institutions in Taiwan reflects a new trend of international technology companies participating in regional data governance construction. It also provides international expertise to support Taiwan region in its goal of becoming a high-trust data hub in Asia.

Against the backdrop of the global increasing emphasis on ESG and data compliance regulations, this collaboration is regarded as:

An extension of corporate technological capabilities towards public digital infrastructure

The participation of international enterprises in the construction of regional data governance systems

A significant step towards the standardization of high-quality training data in the AI era

