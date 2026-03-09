Farm Software Management Solution Market Size to Grow USD 5.37 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Software Management Solution Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Farm Software Management Solution Market size was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.37% over 2026–2035.”

Government Mandates and Regulatory Support Augment Market Expansion Globally

The implementation of USDA digital agriculture requirements, EU Farm-to-Fork strategy compliance obligations, and national agri-data access regulations for increased farm data accessibility and agricultural transparency are the main factors driving government mandates and regulatory support, which take center stage as growth drivers for the market share of farm software management solutions. The market's foundation, the penetration of cloud-based and on-premises markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for agricultural digitization and farmer empowerment.

Get a Sample Report of Farm Software Management Solution Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7646

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Trimble Inc.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

CNH Industrial (Case IH / New Holland Agriculture)

AGCO Corporation

Climate Corporation (Bayer Crop Science)

Farmers Edge Inc.

Raven Industries (CNH Industrial)

Ag Leader Technology

SST Development Group (Trimble)

Granular Inc. (Corteva Agriscience)

FarmLogs (Bushel)

Conservis Corporation

AgriWebb

Proagrica (RELX Group)

Agrivi

Cropio (VISTA Remote Sensing)

EFC Systems

Farm Works Software (Trimble)

Agworld

Topcon Agriculture

Iteris Inc.

Gamaya SA

OneSoil

Agmatix

Syngenta Group (Cropwise Operations)

Farm Software Management Solution Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.41 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.37 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.37% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Component, (Software, Services)

•By Deployment Mode, (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

•By Farm Size, (Small, Medium, Large)

•By Application, (Crop Management, Livestock Management, Financial Management, Inventory Management, Labor Management, Others)

•By End-User, (Farmers, Agribusinesses, Agricultural Cooperatives, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Farm Software Management Solution Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7646

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The software segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 67.45% in 2025, owing to strong demand for integrated farm management platforms globally. In comparison, the services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 9.12% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from smaller farming operations and lower implementation costs for service-based models globally.

By Deployment Mode

By 2025, the cloud-based segment contributed the largest revenue share of 61.38% due to its scalability, reduced IT infrastructure costs, and automatic software upgrades. The on-premises segment is expected to maintain steady demand among large agribusinesses and government agricultural agencies due to localized data requirements and operational reliability in areas with limited internet connectivity.

By Farm Size

Large farms accounted for the largest share of the farm software management solution market with about 48.73%, owing to their direct operational management responsibilities, regulatory compliance requirements, and investment capacity for digital agricultural infrastructure. In addition, the medium farm segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 9.04% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as mid-sized farm operations seek comprehensive farm management platforms globally.

By Application

The crop management application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 32.56% in 2025, owing to widespread demand for planting schedule optimization and soil health tracking globally. In comparison, the livestock management segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of approximately 8.89% during 2026–2035, driven by increasing demand for digital herd tracking and feed optimization software globally.

By End-User

Farmers accounted for the largest share of the farm software management solution market with about 52.61%, owing to their direct crop and livestock care responsibilities globally. In addition, agribusinesses are slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 9.23% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as large commercial agricultural enterprises seek comprehensive farm management platforms globally.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the farm software management solution market with a CAGR of 10.14%, as the awareness about digital agricultural services, government agri-tech initiatives, and agricultural infrastructure modernization in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 38.42% in 2025 of the farm software management solution market due to an established agri-tech environment, stringent requirements for farm data record-keeping, and increased farmer awareness regarding the advantages of digital agricultural management.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Farm Software Management Solution Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7646

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Trimble Inc. expanded its Trimble Ag Software platform with AI-powered yield prediction and automated variable-rate application modules, aiming to improve farmer self-service capabilities and agronomic decision support across its global provider network.

, Trimble Inc. expanded its Trimble Ag Software platform with AI-powered yield prediction and automated variable-rate application modules, aiming to improve farmer self-service capabilities and agronomic decision support across its global provider network. In January 2025, Deere & Company (John Deere) launched an enhanced cloud-based Operations Center farm management platform featuring real-time autonomous field scouting and AI-driven crop disease detection capabilities across North American and Brazilian agricultural operations, enhancing farm productivity and digital farm management adoption.

Exclusive Sections of the Farm Software Management Solution Market Report (The USPs):

USER ADOPTION & ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of farm management software through activation rates, monthly active user trends, feature utilization across crop, livestock, and financial management modules, and farmer satisfaction benchmarking.

– helps you understand the adoption of farm management software through activation rates, monthly active user trends, feature utilization across crop, livestock, and financial management modules, and farmer satisfaction benchmarking. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & DIGITAL AGRICULTURE STANDARDS – helps you evaluate adherence to digital agriculture certifications, farm record-keeping regulations, and evolving policy frameworks such as EU Farm-to-Fork and CAP digital compliance requirements.

– helps you evaluate adherence to digital agriculture certifications, farm record-keeping regulations, and evolving policy frameworks such as EU Farm-to-Fork and CAP digital compliance requirements. IMPLEMENTATION & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze deployment timelines, implementation costs based on farm size, training efficiency for farm staff, and the operational cost savings and ROI achieved through software adoption.

– helps you analyze deployment timelines, implementation costs based on farm size, training efficiency for farm staff, and the operational cost savings and ROI achieved through software adoption. PRECISION AGRICULTURE & PLATFORM INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you assess the level of integration between farm management software and advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, drones, ERP systems, and precision agriculture platforms.

– helps you assess the level of integration between farm management software and advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, drones, ERP systems, and precision agriculture platforms. SECURITY & AGRICULTURAL DATA PRIVACY METRICS – helps you assess risk exposure through agricultural data breach incidence, adoption of multi-factor authentication and advanced security features, and farmer trust levels in digital farm management systems.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.