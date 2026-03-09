DisplayPort IP Market Size to Grow USD 11.60 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DisplayPort IP Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The DisplayPort IP Market Size was valued at USD 5.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.58% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Ultra-High-Definition Content Augment Market Expansion Globally

DisplayPort IP providers are being forced to improve data transmission speeds and incorporate cutting-edge power delivery capabilities in order to remain competitive due to the demand for ultra-high-definition content, such as 8K video and high-refresh-rate gaming. The increasing use of multipurpose cables that combine power, data, and video forces DisplayPort technology to advance, guaranteeing compatibility with Thunderbolt and USB-C standards. By increasing DisplayPort IP's uses in the consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors, this competitive pressure speeds up R&D investments and standard enhancements, supporting long-term market growth and technological advancement.

DisplayPort IP Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 5.09 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 11.60 Billion

CAGR: 8.58% from 2026 to 2035

By Application: Consumer Electronics held the largest share of 67% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the market with 44% revenue share

DisplayPort IP Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Version (DisplayPort 1.0/1.1/1.1a, DisplayPort 1.2/1.2a, DisplayPort 1.3, DisplayPort 1.4/1.4a, DisplayPort 2.0, DisplayPort 2.1)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial (Healthcare, Defense, etc.)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The Consumer Electronics segment held a dominant DisplayPort IP Market share of around 67% in 2025, driven by the widespread use of DisplayPort technology in devices, such as laptops, monitors, and tablets. The Automotive segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the DisplayPort IP Market over 2026-2035 with a CAGR of 13.21% driven by the increasing demand for higher-quality user interfaces including advanced infotainment systems.

By Version

The DisplayPort 1.0/1.1/1.1a segment held a dominant DisplayPort IP Market share of around 38% in 2025, due to their general compatibility with legacy devices, and lower integration costs globally. The DisplayPort 2.1 segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the DisplayPort IP Market over 2026-2035 with a CAGR of 11.49%, owing to ultra-high bandwidth speeds, improved video resolutions along with better power efficiency.

Regional Insights:

Due to the existence of top technological companies and the early adoption of cutting-edge display solutions, North America dominated the DisplayPort IP market in 2025 and held a 44% revenue share. Rising R&D investments and well-established infrastructure also contribute to North America leading the DisplayPort IP market.

Due to the rapid improvement of technology, rising consumer electronics penetration, and expansion in the automotive and industrial sectors, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27% between 2026 and 2035. The main elements driving increasing demand for cutting-edge DisplayPort IP solutions in the region include rising infrastructure investments, discretionary income, and government initiatives promoting digital transformation.

High Licensing Fees and Integration Complexity Restrain Market Growth Globally

Manufacturers face substantial financial challenges due to the high licensing fees associated with DisplayPort technology, which raise the total cost of product development. Additionally, the new features that the most recent version of DisplayPort supports are technically challenging to integrate. For instance, faster data rates, power supply, and forward/backward compatibility with the standard upgrade have increased and need more time and specialized expertise for development. This combination of high costs and technological difficulties can hinder innovation, lengthen product time-to-market, and disproportionately impact resource-constrained startups and smaller businesses. The widespread application of DisplayPort IP across a variety of businesses is thus hampered.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Parade Technologies announced its acquisition of most Spectra7 Microsystems’ assets, including advanced IP and technology, to enhance its high-speed connectivity solutions for data centers and AI computing.

