Virtualware secures €800K contract extension with ADIF to enhance its railway VR training solution.

Spanish Railway Operator Extends Four-year Contract worth over €800,000 for their Railway Infrastructure Training Simulator powered by VIROO platform

Bilbao, March 9, 2026.- ADIF, the Spanish public entity responsible for managing the national railway network, has extended its contract with Virtualware (EPA: ALVIR) for over €800,000. The four-year agreement covers the continued operation and enhancement of its Railway Infrastructure Training Simulator (RITS).

Based on the enterprise XR platform VIROO, RITS leverages Virtual Reality to train professionals in the operation and maintenance of railway infrastructures safely and efficiently. The system allows multiple users to train simultaneously in various railway tasks, ranging from basic operations to more specialized procedures.

RITS has been deployed at the Valencia Technology Training Centre and additional remote sites across Spain, providing training to approximately 1,000 new workers per year.

The solution has received international recognition, earning a Bronze award at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group Awards for Best Advancement in VR, and was presented at the UIC World Congress on Railway Training in China in 2025.

“This renewal confirms the value that immersive training delivers in a critical infrastructure sector. ADIF continues to set the standard for how railway operators prepare their workforce, and we are committed to advancing the RITS with new capabilities over the coming years,” said Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware.

The extension builds on a partnership that began in 2021, when ADIF first selected Virtualware to develop a new generation of VR training simulators.

The contract reinforces Virtualware’s position in the public sector. The company closed 2025 with record bookings exceeding €8 million, derived primarily from government and nuclear projects.

ADIF’s continued commitment to VR-based training follows a broader industry trend. Rail operators are adopting simulation technology to address workforce turnover and accelerate knowledge transfer without disrupting live operations.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware is one of the leading companies in enterprise software based on immersive and 3D technologies for industry and education.

Virtualware serves global organizations and institutions, including GE Vernova, Volvo, Gestamp, Alstom, ADIF, Bosch, Biogen, Kessler Foundation, Invest Windsor Essex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, Ohio University, the Spanish Ministry of Defense or the Basque Government.

The company’s headquarters are in Bilbao, Spain, with offices in Orlando, US, Toronto, Canada, and Skövde, Sweden.

