BitGW Expands Global Ecosystem by Seeking Affiliate Partners Worldwide

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow globally, digital asset platforms are increasingly turning to community partnerships to accelerate adoption. BitGW, a global cryptocurrency exchange focused on secure and compliant crypto trading, is actively seeking affiliate partners as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its global ecosystem and connect with new audiences.

Founded in 2023, BitGW has positioned itself as a technology-driven digital asset trading platform serving users across multiple regions. With a remote-first operating model and an international team, the exchange has developed an infrastructure designed to support the borderless nature of the cryptocurrency market. As the platform continues to grow, BitGW is now inviting affiliates from across the crypto industry to participate in promoting the platform and contributing to the expansion of its trading ecosystem.

The company is currently looking for a wide range of affiliate partners, including cryptocurrency influencers, trading educators, digital media outlets, blockchain communities, and independent content creators. By collaborating with these partners, BitGW aims to strengthen connections with the global crypto community while expanding awareness of its platform and services.

Affiliate partners will play an important role in introducing BitGW to new users and communities. Through content creation, educational resources, market insights, and community engagement, affiliates can help promote the platform and highlight its features to audiences interested in cryptocurrency trading and digital assets. The Affiliate Program provides additional information for potential partners interested in participating in the initiative.

In recent years, affiliate partnerships have become a key growth channel for many digital asset platforms. Influencers, analysts, and specialized crypto media often serve as trusted sources of information for both new and experienced traders. By working closely with these voices, exchanges can better reach audiences who are actively engaged in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

BitGW believes that collaboration with affiliates can help strengthen the overall crypto ecosystem by encouraging greater participation and education within the industry. Through partnerships with creators and community leaders, the platform hopes to support broader awareness of digital asset trading while building stronger connections between the exchange and the global cryptocurrency community.

The affiliate initiative is also part of BitGW’s broader strategy to expand its international presence. While the program is initially available in selected regions, the company plans to continue exploring additional partnership opportunities as its global footprint grows.

As cryptocurrency markets continue to evolve, community-driven growth is becoming an increasingly important factor for platforms seeking long-term development. By inviting affiliates from across the digital asset industry to join its network, BitGW aims to build a collaborative ecosystem where creators, communities, and trading platforms can grow together.

Through this initiative, BitGW is encouraging interested affiliates, media platforms, and crypto influencers to explore partnership opportunities and take part in promoting the next phase of digital asset adoption.

