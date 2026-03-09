NetBet Greece announces exciting new partnership with renowned provider Galaxsys

ATHENS, Greece, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top online gaming operator NetBet Greece has further expanded its portfolio with the addition of renowned games provider Galaxsys.

A selection of top-performing titles from Galaxsys’ diverse catalogue will now be made available to NetBet players in the Greek market.

This exciting new partnership aligns perfectly with NetBet’s ongoing strategy to maintain a strong foothold in the competitive iGaming sector. They are achieving this feat by consistently introducing fresh content to their players from a wide range of high-quality providers, such as Galaxsys.

Over the years, Galaxsys has built a solid reputation within the industry for developing innovative online games, offering everything from classic titles to exciting crash games, Plinko, and much more.

NetBet users will gain access to some of Galaxsys’ most sought-after games, some of which have captured worldwide attention.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said: “This partnership with Galaxsys further strengthens our position in the key Greek market. Galaxsys produce exciting, innovative games that really stand out in a highly competitive environment, making this collaboration a valuable one for the NetBet family. We look forward to building a long and successful relationship with the great team at Galaxsys.”

Teni Grigoryan, Chief Sales and Partner Management Officer at Galaxsys, added: “This agreement with NetBet allows even more players to experience the fast-paced and engaging gameplay Galaxsys is known for. With NetBet’s broad reach, and strong, reliable presence in Greece, they are an ideal partner, as we continue our plans to expand globally.”