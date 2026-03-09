Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 2 to March 6, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from March 2 to March 6, 2026

Puteaux, March 9, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 2 to March 6, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/02/2026 FR0012435121 37,447 26.8303 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/02/2026 FR0012435121 39,234 26.8122 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/02/2026 FR0012435121 5,550 26.8085 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/02/2026 FR0012435121 6,169 26.8066 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/03/2026 FR0012435121 37,224 25.7299 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/03/2026 FR0012435121 41,676 25.5793 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/03/2026 FR0012435121 8,500 25.6292 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/03/2026 FR0012435121 5,100 25.6406 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/04/2026 FR0012435121 43,248 25.0525 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/04/2026 FR0012435121 39,639 25.0539 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/04/2026 FR0012435121 6,000 25.0582 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/04/2026 FR0012435121 6,000 25.0547 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/05/2026 FR0012435121 41,000 25.0057 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/05/2026 FR0012435121 39,000 24.9738 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/05/2026 FR0012435121 8,000 24.9843 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/05/2026 FR0012435121 8,000 24.9773 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2026 FR0012435121 39,181 24.6155 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2026 FR0012435121 42,000 24.4407 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2026 FR0012435121 7,899 24.4366 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2026 FR0012435121 8,700 24.4989 AQE Total 469,567 25.3777



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

