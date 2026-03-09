Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 2 to March 6, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from March 2 to March 6, 2026

Puteaux, March 9, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 2 to March 6, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/02/2026FR001243512137,44726.8303XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/02/2026FR001243512139,23426.8122DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/02/2026FR00124351215,55026.8085TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/02/2026FR00124351216,16926.8066AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/03/2026FR001243512137,22425.7299XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/03/2026FR001243512141,67625.5793DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/03/2026FR00124351218,50025.6292TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/03/2026FR00124351215,10025.6406AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/04/2026FR001243512143,24825.0525XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/04/2026FR001243512139,63925.0539DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/04/2026FR00124351216,00025.0582TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/04/2026FR00124351216,00025.0547AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/05/2026FR001243512141,00025.0057XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/05/2026FR001243512139,00024.9738DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/05/2026FR00124351218,00024.9843TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/05/2026FR00124351218,00024.9773AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/06/2026FR001243512139,18124.6155XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/06/2026FR001243512142,00024.4407DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/06/2026FR00124351217,89924.4366TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49203/06/2026FR00124351218,70024.4989AQE
 Total469,56725.3777 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

