Tornator Oyj Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report and Annual report 2025 published

Tornator Oyj - Stock Exchange Release 9 March 2026 at 9 AM

Tornator Oyj Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2025 published

Tornator published its Financial statements and Board of Directors’ report 2025 today. The report has been published in PDF format and can be found attached and on the company website (link below). The official financial statements in xHTML format (ESEF format) has only been published in Finnish and is available in the on the company's website.



Tornator has also published Annual report 2025 today as a separate document from Financial statements and Board of Directors’ report. You'll find the Annual report from Tornator's website: Financial information - Tornator

For further information, please contact:

CEO Henrik Nieminen, tel. +358 40 869 7613

CFO Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi/en

Tornator is a leading European company specialised in sustainable forestry. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2025, the Group’s revenue totalled approximately EUR 232 million and its balance sheet amounted to about EUR 4.0 billion. The Group directly employs around 190 people. Altogether, the company’s forests provide approximately 1,600 full‑time equivalent jobs through Tornator’s own personnel as well as contractors and their employees. The parent company’s owners are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator’s mission is to create sustainable well‑being from forests.

