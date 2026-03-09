Argo Reports Positive Preliminary Results from Graphene-Enhanced Cement Testing for Stucco Applications and 3D Construction Printing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO)(OTCQB: ARLSF)(FSE: 94Y) (“Argo” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced products for construction and agricultural applications, reports positive preliminary results from testing involving the integration of graphene dispersion into cement-based materials used for stucco scratch coat applications and cement formulations intended for 3D construction printing.

The testing program evaluated a graphene-enhanced cement mixture against a conventional cement formulation. During the trial, Argo’s graphene additive was blended directly into a cement-based scratch coat mixture at a specified dosage to assess its impact on workability, adhesion, and early-stage performance.

Initial observations indicated the graphene-enhanced formulation demonstrated improved consistency and spreadability during application, with no issues encountered during mixing or placement. The Company observed enhanced bonding characteristics and a noticeably denser surface compared with the standard scratch coat formulation.

Comparative testing also evaluated water permeability characteristics between the graphene-enhanced cement scratch coat and the conventional control mixture. Following an appropriate curing period, water did not penetrate completely through the graphene-enhanced scratch coat under the test conditions, consistent with previously reported performance characteristics of graphene-enhanced cement materials.

The Company continues to monitor additional performance indicators including curing behavior, freeze-thaw resistance, accelerated wind and heat exposure, surface strength development, and compatibility with subsequent brown and finish stucco coats. Additional data will be collected in the coming days and weeks to further evaluate long-term performance factors such as crack resistance, durability, and structural stability.

Argo is evaluating the potential application of its graphene dispersion technology in cement formulations designed for 3D construction printing, where improved rheology, material cohesion, and structural strength may contribute to more efficient additive manufacturing of concrete structures.

“Early observations from this testing program are encouraging,” said Scott Smale, President and CEO of Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. “Graphene-enhanced cement technologies continue to demonstrate potential for improving performance characteristics in construction materials. We look forward to completing the remaining phases of testing and advancing toward potential commercial applications.”

The Company expects to complete the current testing program within the coming week and will evaluate the results as part of its broader strategy to develop graphene-enhanced construction materials.

About 3D Housing Construction Market and Graphene

Construction-scale 3D printing (“3D construction printing” or “3DCP”) is emerging as a rapidly growing segment of the global construction industry as governments and builders seek faster, more efficient methods to address housing shortages and rising construction costs.

Independent market research projects significant growth in the sector. Grand View Research estimates the global 3D construction printing market at approximately US$53.9 million in 2024, with forecasts reaching US$4.18 billion by 2030, reflecting rapid adoption of automated construction technologies.1

Growth in the sector is driven by several structural factors, including:

Global housing shortages requiring scalable building solutions

Skilled labour shortages across the construction industry

Faster construction timelines enabled by automated building systems

Reduced material waste and improved sustainability

3D construction printing uses automated extrusion systems that layer cementitious materials to create structural building components. These systems require specialized material formulations capable of balancing pumpability, flow consistency, buildability, and early structural integrity while maintaining long-term durability.

Argo believes graphene-enhanced cement materials may help optimize these formulations. Graphene has been widely studied for its ability to improve mechanical strength, density, crack resistance, and water resistance in cement-based materials—properties that may benefit 3D printed construction where interlayer bonding strength, curing behavior, and structural stability are critical.

Based on the Company’s preliminary testing results, Argo’s graphene dispersion technology demonstrated improved consistency, adhesion characteristics, and reduced water permeability compared with conventional cement formulations. These characteristics may support the development of 3D printable cement mixes designed for automated construction systems.

The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities within the emerging 3D construction ecosystem through:

Ongoing material formulation testing and optimization for 3D printed cement applications

Potential collaborations with construction technology providers and builders active in the sector

Continued development of graphene-enhanced construction materials designed to improve durability and performance

Argo believes that the combination of graphene-enhanced cement materials and automated construction technologies could represent a significant long-term opportunity within the construction materials sector.

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, Argo’s board of directors has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company, which will vest immediately.

Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $0.65 per common share. The incentive stock options have a term of three years, expiring May 6, 2028. The options are subject to a four-month hold from the grant date.

Footnote

1 Grand View Research. 3D Printing Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2024–2030. Grand View Research, Inc.

