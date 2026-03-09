Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning Becomes Certified Quilt Partner, Expands Smart Ductless Heat Pump Offerings in Springdale, AR

Springdale, AR, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted HVAC provider serving Northwest Arkansas for over five decades, is proud to announce that it is now a Certified Partner of Quilt, a technology-focused HVAC innovator known for its smart, energy-efficient ductless heat pump systems. Through this partnership, Anderson Air will now offer Quilt’s modern ductless heat pump solutions to residential customers throughout Springdale and surrounding communities.

This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in Anderson Air’s mission to deliver next-generation comfort solutions tailored to today’s homes. By incorporating Quilt’s visually refined indoor units, designed with a minimalist, wall-mounted profile and clean architectural lines, Anderson Air now brings a system that blends seamlessly into modern interiors while delivering advanced performance. The addition of Quilt systems reflects the company’s commitment to pairing high-efficiency engineering with elevated design aesthetics.

Quilt’s ductless heat pump systems combine energy efficiency with intelligent design. Each system features inverter-driven compressor technology for variable-speed operation, high SEER2 and HSPF2 efficiency ratings, ultra-quiet performance levels, and zoned comfort capabilities. The systems support room-by-room temperature control, allowing homeowners to independently manage different living spaces through a sleek mobile app interface. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, smart scheduling, occupancy sensing, and over-the-air software updates ensure long-term performance optimization without manual system adjustments.

Unlike traditional ducted HVAC systems, ductless heat pumps require no extensive ductwork, making them an ideal solution for specific home configurations throughout Springdale. Quilt installations are particularly well-suited for historic homes in established Springdale neighborhoods where retrofitting ductwork can be invasive or costly; newly constructed modern homes prioritizing energy efficiency; home additions, garage conversions, and bonus rooms; and households seeking to supplement unevenly heated or cooled areas. They are also an excellent option for homeowners looking to downsize energy usage while maintaining premium indoor comfort.

“We’re excited to become a certified Quilt partner and bring this next-generation HVAC solution to our customers,” said Kristina Kutsitaru of Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning. “Quilt’s technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, energy-efficient, and forward-thinking comfort systems. For homeowners who value smart home integration, sustainability, and personalized comfort control, Quilt offers a truly differentiated solution. This partnership allows us to offer homeowners a smarter, more modern way to heat and cool their homes.”

As a certified partner, Anderson Air technicians will be fully trained in the installation and service of Quilt’s ductless systems, ensuring customers receive expert guidance, professional installation, and ongoing support. Installations are designed for minimal disruption, with compact outdoor condenser units and streamlined indoor air handlers that preserve exterior curb appeal and interior design continuity. The addition of Quilt products enhances the company’s already comprehensive range of residential HVAC services, which includes air conditioning installation and repair, heating services, air purification solutions, dehumidification systems, commercial HVAC services, and preventative maintenance memberships.

For more than 50 years, Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning has built a reputation as a dependable local HVAC provider known for quality workmanship, customer-first service, and technical expertise. Serving a wide range of property types, from single-family suburban homes to townhouses, remodeled properties, and light commercial spaces, Anderson Air understands the diverse heating and cooling demands unique to Northwest Arkansas’ seasonal climate shifts. The introduction of Quilt’s smart ductless heat pumps represents a natural evolution for the company as it continues adapting to changing technology and growing demand for energy-efficient home comfort systems.

Quilt, headquartered as a technology-driven HVAC company, is reshaping the home comfort experience by blending hardware innovation with software intelligence. Its systems are engineered with advanced filtration options, precision temperature sensors, and adaptive performance algorithms that respond dynamically to indoor and outdoor climate conditions. The result is consistent comfort, reduced temperature swings, and improved indoor air quality throughout the year.

As homeowners increasingly seek sustainable and energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions, ductless heat pumps have emerged as a highly effective alternative to traditional systems. Because heat pumps transfer heat rather than generate it, they can significantly reduce overall energy consumption compared to conventional gas furnaces or older air conditioning systems. For environmentally conscious Springdale residents or those looking to reduce monthly utility expenses, Quilt systems provide a forward-looking investment in both comfort and efficiency.

This partnership positions Anderson Air at the forefront of modern HVAC innovation in Northwest Arkansas. By combining decades of trusted service with cutting-edge product offerings, the company continues to strengthen its leadership in the local market.

Customers interested in learning more about Quilt ductless heat pump systems or scheduling a consultation can visit https://www.andersonair.com/ or contact the Anderson Air team directly.

About Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning

Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning is a Springdale, Arkansas-based HVAC provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout Northwest Arkansas. With over five decades of experience, the company specializes in cooling, heating, air purification, commercial HVAC services, preventative maintenance memberships, and dehumidification solutions. Known for its reliability and community trust, Anderson Air remains committed to delivering high-quality comfort solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.





Media Contact

Company Name: Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning

Contact Person: Kristina Kutsitaru

Email: Kristina@andersonair.com

Phone: (479) 751-6210

Country: United States

Website: https://www.andersonair.com/