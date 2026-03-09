Mind-Sync TV Announces Strategic Transition from Web to Global FAST Platforms; Pioneering the "Functional TV" Category in Native 4K

BURBANK, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mind-Sync TV, the innovative leader in digital focus environments, today announced its official expansion into the Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) market.

After achieving significant success as a web-based platform, Mind-Sync TV is scaling its operations to bring its high-end, 4K UHD "Functional TV" experience to millions of connected TV (CTV) households worldwide via https://mindsync.tv/.

Bridging the Gap: From Web to Living Room The transition marks a pivotal moment for Mind-Sync TV. By moving from a browser-based experience to native applications on platforms like Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels, the service is meeting its users where they are most productive. This move allows the company to deliver a broadcast experience that enhances cognitive state rather than competing for it.

The Science of Immersion Mind-Sync TV is built on the philosophy that the most powerful content requires no translation only attention. The channel’s proprietary library of over 100 hours of native 4K content uses immersive visual environments designed to lower cortisol levels and promote a "flow state" for deep work and meditation. More information on their methodology can be found at https://mindsync.tv/.

Unrivaled Engagement Data:

Proven Audience : Mind-Sync TV enters the FAST ecosystem with a pre-built community of over 100,000 active users globally.

: Mind-Sync TV enters the FAST ecosystem with a pre-built community of over globally. Habitual Viewing : Unlike traditional passive entertainment, Mind-Sync TV session durations typically last for several hours per sitting .

: Unlike traditional passive entertainment, Mind-Sync TV session durations typically last for . Instant Global Scale: The content is entirely language-agnostic, allowing for immediate deployment across the US, Europe, India, and Brazil without localization friction.



A Quote from the Company:

"Our expansion to FAST platforms is a response to our community's demand for a professional-grade focus environment on the largest screen in the house," said James Sterling, Chief Strategy Officer at Mind-Sync TV. "We are not just providing background noise; we are delivering a productivity tool that enhances the cognitive state of our viewers worldwide."

About Mind-Sync TV: Mind-Sync TV is a premium productivity and wellness network dedicated to elevating mental performance through native 4K immersive environments. Originally established as a high-engagement digital platform, Mind-Sync TV has expanded into the FAST ecosystem to provide broadcast-ready, language-agnostic linear channels for the global streaming landscape.

Visit https://mindsync.tv/ to learn more.

info@mindsync.tv

