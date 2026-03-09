Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Exceed $219B by 2031 as Sustainability & Injectable Drug Packaging Reshape Industry Dynamics, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 154.78 billion in 2025 to USD 163.99 billion in 2026, and further expand to USD 219.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The report highlights sustained pharmaceutical packaging market growth driven by the rapid expansion of global pharmaceutical production and increasing demand for safe, compliant, and innovative packaging solutions.

The pharmaceutical packaging market forecast reflects strong demand across primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging formats, as drug manufacturers prioritize patient safety, product integrity, and regulatory adherence. Evolving pharmaceutical packaging market trends, including eco-friendly materials, smart packaging technologies, and advanced barrier systems, are reshaping the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical packaging industry worldwide.

“The pharmaceutical packaging market is advancing steadily as drug delivery formats diversify, and regulatory traceability requirements expand across global supply chains. Our assessment combines structured industry inputs and multi-market data checks, offering executives a dependable reference point,” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends

Transition Toward Recyclable and Low-Carbon Packaging

Sustainability is increasingly influencing packaging material decisions, as regulators link producer responsibilities to recyclability and environmental impact. This shift is pushing companies to rethink packaging design from the outset, focusing on materials that align with established recycling systems. Innovations such as aluminum-free blister formats and paper-based alternatives to traditional plastic trays demonstrate how manufacturers are balancing barrier performance, sterility, and reduced material usage. Organizations that proactively validate low-carbon, recyclable packaging solutions in regulated markets are better positioned to manage future compliance requirements while strengthening their competitive advantage.

Advancing Injectable Drug Packaging Solutions

The growing pipeline of biologics and injectable therapies is reshaping packaging requirements across the pharmaceutical landscape. Prefilled syringes are becoming the preferred choice for many new drug launches, as they support convenient self-administration, lower contamination risks, and improve efficiency during the fill-finish stage. Innovations such as RFID-enabled verification and syringe designs that accommodate high-viscosity formulations are further strengthening their adoption. At the same time, updated GMP guidelines are encouraging the shift toward ready-to-use glass and advanced polymer formats, enabling manufacturers and CDMOs to expand production capacity more efficiently without extensive infrastructure upgrades.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ageing population and chronic disease prevalence

4.2.2 Biologics and injectable pipeline expansion

4.2.3 Sustainability-driven material substitution

4.2.4 Digital traceability mandates (e.g., DSCSA, EU-FMD)

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Petro-derivative resin price volatility

4.3.2 Capital-intensive sterility and validation requirements

4.3.3 Looming PFAS/ fluoropolymer restrictions in the EU and US

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastics

5.1.1.1 HDPE

5.1.1.2 LDPE and LLDPE

5.1.1.3 PET

5.1.1.4 Other Plastics

5.1.2 Glass

5.1.2.1 and more

5.2 By Packaging Level

5.2.1 Primary Packaging

5.2.1.1 Bottles

5.2.1.2 Prefilled Syringes

5.2.1.3 Vials and Ampoules

5.2.1.4 Blister Packs

5.2.2 Secondary Packaging

5.2.2.1 and more

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Bottles

5.3.2 Prefilled Syringes

5.3.3 Vials and Ampoules

5.3.4 Blister Packs

5.3.5 Caps and Closures

5.3.6 and more

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 Middle East

5.4.4.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.1.3 Turkey

5.4.4.1.4 Rest of the Middle East

5.4.4.2 Africa

5.4.4.2.1 South Africa

5.4.4.2.2 Nigeria

5.4.4.2.3 Egypt

5.4.4.2.4 Rest of Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Amcor plc

6.4.2 Gerresheimer AG

6.4.3 Schott AG

6.4.4 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

6.4.5 AptarGroup Inc.

6.4.6 Smurfit WestRock

6.4.7 Becton, Dickinson & Company

6.4.8 Catalent Inc.

6.4.9 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth Across Key Regions

North America remains a leading region in the pharmaceutical packaging landscape, supported by strong investments in biologics manufacturing and strict serialization requirements. Expanding fill-finish and API facilities are increasing demand for sterilizable polymer formats, ready-to-use glass containers, and advanced cold-chain solutions. The region is also adopting AI-powered inspection systems to enhance quality control, reduce recall risks, and strengthen supply chain reliability.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, fueled by expanding CDMO capabilities in countries like China and India and broader public healthcare coverage. Regulatory standards are increasingly aligned with global sterility and serialization guidelines, encouraging modernization of packaging facilities. At the same time, companies are diversifying sourcing strategies across multiple Asian markets to manage geopolitical and supply chain risks.

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Beverage Packaging Market Size

The beverage packaging market was valued at USD 169.58 billion in 2026 and is forecast to expand at a 3.88% CAGR, reaching USD 205.17 billion by 2031. Growth driven by rising demand for e-commerce-ready multipacks and secondary packaging formats.

Bag-In-Box Packaging Market Share

The Bag-In-Box Packaging Market is projected to reach a value of USD 5.28 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 7.17 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.31% during the forecast period. This growth highlights the packaging format's increasing popularity due to its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability advantages.



DS Smith PLC, CDF Corporation, Smurfit, Westrock, Mondi, and Amcor Plc are the major companies operating in this market.

Zero Waste Packaging Market Trends

The Zero Waste Packaging Market is valued at USD 2.34 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 3.65 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.32% over the forecast period. This growth reflects the increasing global emphasis on sustainability and the shift away from traditional, single-use packaging materials.

