WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
9 March 2026
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC (the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
(the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to a movement in Brent crude oil futures and therefore the level of the Reference Benchmark used for the Impacted Product, a Restrike Event has occurred in respect of the Impacted Product. Such Restrike Event has occurred outside of Standard Trading Hours and therefore constitutes an Overnight Restrike. The details of the restrike are as follows:
- Start of Restrike Period: 01:50:52 (London time) on 9 March 2026
- End of Restrike Period: 04:50:52 (London time) on 9 March 2026
- Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 0.0441684
- Restrike threshold: 20%
- Index: Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index
The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.
Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:
|Product Name
|
ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Code
|
SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BLRPRK35
|LSE
|GBx
|3BSR
|BKSB2B9
|3BSR LN
|3BSR.L
|IE00BLRPRK35
|LSE
|USD
|3BRS
|BKSB208
|3BRS LN
|3BRS.L
|IE00BLRPRK35
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3BRS
|BKSB253
|3BRS IM
|3BRS.MI
|IE00BLRPRK35
|Xetra
|EUR
|3BFS
|BLR6X42
|3BFS GY
|3BFS.DE
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.
