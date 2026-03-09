Restrike of WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
9 March 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC (the “Issuer”)
The Issuer announces that due to a movement in Brent crude oil futures and therefore the level of the Reference Benchmark used for the Impacted Product, a Restrike Event has occurred in respect of the Impacted Product. Such Restrike Event has occurred outside of Standard Trading Hours and therefore constitutes an Overnight Restrike. The details of the restrike are as follows:

  • Start of Restrike Period: 01:50:52 (London time) on 9 March 2026
  • End of Restrike Period: 04:50:52 (London time) on 9 March 2026
  • Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 0.0441684
  • Restrike threshold: 20%
  • Index: Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name 

ISIN		ExchangeTrading CurrencyExchange Code 

SEDOL		Bloomberg TickerReuters Instrument Code
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortIE00BLRPRK35LSEGBx3BSRBKSB2B93BSR LN3BSR.L
IE00BLRPRK35LSEUSD3BRSBKSB2083BRS LN3BRS.L
IE00BLRPRK35Borsa ItalianaEUR3BRSBKSB2533BRS IM3BRS.MI
IE00BLRPRK35XetraEUR3BFSBLR6X423BFS GY3BFS.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.

WTMA - 3BRS - Overnight Restrike Event_9 March 26
