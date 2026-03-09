WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

9 March 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC (the “Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

(the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to a movement in Brent crude oil futures and therefore the level of the Reference Benchmark used for the Impacted Product, a Restrike Event has occurred in respect of the Impacted Product. Such Restrike Event has occurred outside of Standard Trading Hours and therefore constitutes an Overnight Restrike. The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 01:50:52 (London time) on 9 March 2026

End of Restrike Period: 04:50:52 (London time) on 9 March 2026

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 0.0441684

Restrike threshold: 20%

Index: Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name



ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code



SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRK35 LSE GBx 3BSR BKSB2B9 3BSR LN 3BSR.L IE00BLRPRK35 LSE USD 3BRS BKSB208 3BRS LN 3BRS.L IE00BLRPRK35 Borsa Italiana EUR 3BRS BKSB253 3BRS IM 3BRS.MI IE00BLRPRK35 Xetra EUR 3BFS BLR6X42 3BFS GY 3BFS.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.

