Himax to Showcase WiseEye AIoT Solutions, Industry Leading Automotive Display IC and Innovative Optical Technologies at Embedded World 2026

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and semiconductors, today announced participation in Embedded World 2026, a world-leading trade show for embedded electronics and industrial computing, taking place in Nürnberg, Germany, from March 10 - 12, 2026. Through a series of live demonstrations and technology showcases, Himax will highlight its WiseEye ultralow power endpoint AI innovations, the most comprehensive, market-leading automotive display IC portfolio, as well as state-of-the-art optical technologies.

A key focus of the showcase will be the versatile deployment of WiseEye AI across a wide range of applications, including smart home, surveillance, access control, and smart glasses. Among featured demonstrations is the WiseGuard solution, a turnkey platform designed for advanced security applications. WiseGuard accurately detects and tracks multiple individuals, including their presence, location, and movement while maintaining high-accuracy AI sensing even in low-luminance environments. With proactive key events capture and milli-watt level power consumption, WiseGuard can extend battery life of end devices for as long as 5 years.

The exhibition will also feature the Himax WiseEye module, designed to simplify AI integration, helping developers accelerate innovation and scale their products from prototype to commercial deployment. Notably, the PalmVein module, a rapid, contactless biometric authentication solution, will demonstrate secure and convenient identity verification capabilities. Himax is seeing strong design-in momentum for WiseEye modules across multiple industries, including smart home appliances, smart access control, workforce management, smart door locks, computer monitors and many others.

Complementing its AI offerings, Himax will present a comprehensive portfolio of technologies, including its industry-leading automotive IC solutions, with a particular focus on Tcon solutions for automotive HUDs that address the growing demand for advanced, information-rich cockpit displays. Additional highlights include the market leading OLED touch controller IC that supports both tactile knobs and capacitive touch keys, enabling flexible design options while delivering a safer and more intuitive control experience for OLED automotive displays. Participants will also see a live demonstration of Himax’s automotive TDDI with advanced user-aware touch control, capable of distinguishing between driver and passenger touches to prevent cross-touch and enhance driving safety.

Last but not least, Himax’s subsidiary Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”) will showcase its innovative optical technologies for advanced drone AI imaging solutions. Liqxtal’s latest camera module adopts a long-range dual channel electro-optical (EO) architecture that supports up to 20× optical zoom, and integrates thermal infrared (IR) imaging capability. This design delivers stable imaging performance across various weather conditions and low visibility environments, while significantly enhancing aerial target detection and tracking. Compared with conventional single high zoom-lens designs, Liqxtal’s design structure reduces overall optical payload weight and form factor while maintaining long-range detection performance. These advantages make Liqxtal’s solution particularly suitable for drone systems with stringent payload and endurance requirements in markets such as aerial photography, security surveillance, and industrial long range remote inspection.

Himax invites all interested parties to experience our groundbreaking WiseEye AI technology, industry-leading automotive display and optical solutions at our Embedded World 2026 exhibition booth in Hall 4, Stand 4 - 427, in Nürnberg, Germany. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at HX_WISEEYE@himax.com.tw or Liqxtal at info@liqxtal.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,595 patents granted and 364 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

