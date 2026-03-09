Restrike of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

 | Source: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
9 March 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC (the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to a movement in WTI crude oil futures, and therefore the level of the Reference Benchmark used for the Impacted Product, a Restrike Event has occurred in respect of the Impacted Product. Such Restrike Event has occurred outside of Standard Trading Hours and therefore constitutes an Overnight Restrike. The details of the restrike are as follows:

  • Start of Restrike Period: 22:09:38 (London time) on 8 March 2026
  • End of Restrike Period: 01:09:38 (London time) on 9 March 2026
  • Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 3.20286130
  • Restrike threshold: 20%
  • Index: Solactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product NameISINExchangeTrading CurrencyExchange CodeSEDOLBloomberg TickerReuters Instrument
Code
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortXS2819844387LSEGBP3SOIBT19SW63SOI LN3SOI.L
XS2819844387LSEUSD3OISBT19SV53OIS LN3OIS.L
XS2819844387Borsa ItalianaEUR3OISBSBHQM93OIS IM3OIS.MI
XS2819844387XetraEUR3SOIBSBHQR43SOI GY3SOI.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.

Attachment


Attachments

WTMA - Draft 3OIS restrike 9 March 26 (002)
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading