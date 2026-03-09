WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

9 March 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC (the “Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to a movement in WTI crude oil futures, and therefore the level of the Reference Benchmark used for the Impacted Product, a Restrike Event has occurred in respect of the Impacted Product. Such Restrike Event has occurred outside of Standard Trading Hours and therefore constitutes an Overnight Restrike. The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 22:09:38 (London time) on 8 March 2026

End of Restrike Period: 01:09:38 (London time) on 9 March 2026

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 3.20286130

Restrike threshold: 20%

Index: Solactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument

Code WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short XS2819844387 LSE GBP 3SOI BT19SW6 3SOI LN 3SOI.L XS2819844387 LSE USD 3OIS BT19SV5 3OIS LN 3OIS.L XS2819844387 Borsa Italiana EUR 3OIS BSBHQM9 3OIS IM 3OIS.MI XS2819844387 Xetra EUR 3SOI BSBHQR4 3SOI GY 3SOI.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.

