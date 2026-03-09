Predigy Announces The Launch of "Predigy Edge", a First-of-its-Kind Prediction Market Equivalent Technology, Designed For State Regulated Markets

RENO, Nev., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predigy, the AI-powered gaming technology venture founded by industry visionary Kent Young, today announced the launch of Predigy Edge. This groundbreaking prediction technology (patent pending), is designed specifically for state-regulated gaming markets in the United States, providing operators with a compliant, competitive alternative to federally regulated event contract platforms.

Predigy Edge enters the market as an industry first, allowing state-licensed operators to license and deploy a sophisticated prediction market equivalent product within existing regulatory frameworks. While traditional prediction markets have primarily operated under CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) jurisdiction, Predigy Edge bridges the gap, empowering state-regulated entities to offer these high-demand applications directly to their players. Predigy Edge offers prediction equivalent products, including and beyond sports applications, utilizing a binary bet weighted application.

Utilizing advanced liquidity and proprietary ‘edge’ functionality, unlike standard "exchange" models that often struggle with thin liquidity, Predigy Edge features a proprietary LMSR (Logarithmic Market Scoring Rule) engine. This advanced automated market maker provides:

Guaranteed Liquidity: Continuous pricing and availability, ensuring users can always enter or exit positions without waiting for a counterparty.

Superior Competitive Application: A robust feature and content set that rivals or exceeds the prediction markets currently offered by CFTC-regulated operators.

Adaptive Pricing: An AI-driven environment where prices reflect real-time probabilities with smooth price impact, even during volatile events.



"The launch of Predigy Edge represents a pivotal moment for state-regulated markets," said Kent Young, Founder of Predigy. "As prediction markets explode in popularity, our technology ensures that state operators aren't left behind. We’ve built a product that doesn’t just mimic an exchange; it uses a high-performance LMSR engine to create a dynamic, immersive wagering experience that is tailor-made for the nuances of state regulation."

The introduction of Predigy Edge marks a milestone for Young and Predigy, being the first of many disruptive products the company will be launching based on identifying and capitalizing on major market shifts. With Predigy Edge, the company continues its mission of leveraging generative and adaptive AI to develop alternative gaming content and technology that moves beyond traditional casino floor and Igaming applications.

About Predigy

Predigy is a gaming technology development company dedicated to the creation of AI-driven alternative gaming applications. Founded by industry veteran Kent Young, the company focuses on next-generation technology and alternative content that utilizes artificial intelligence to create dynamic, adaptive, and immersive player experiences for the global gaming and vertical markets.