Claritas Neuroclould™ Receives Approval from Brazil Regulator ANVISA to Market the Software Device for Brain Imaging Analysis, Localisation and Quantification in PET, SPECT and MRI

LONDON and SAO PAULO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd (Claritas), a healthcare technology company specializing in state-of-the-art image enhancement, noise reduction, segmentation and quantification, and related AI technologies, is pleased to announce that the Brazil regulatory agency for medical devices, namely, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) has approved Claritas Neuroclould™ for supply in Brazil.

Claritas Neurocloud™, provides powerful and much-needed solutions for analysis, localization and quantification of conditions and related biomarkers in the brain in PET, SPECT and MRI brain imaging.

The demand for brain imaging and screening is rapidly increasing due to expanding clinical applications in neurological and psychiatric conditions. With increasing lifespans and rising aging populations, the incidence of cognitive and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, and Dementia is becoming more prevalent. Additionally, the recognition and rise in mental health conditions are contributing to the heightened demand for brain imaging. Detection, analysis, and diagnosis in these areas are leading to a greater need, emphasizing the importance and existing gap in detection and diagnosis.

Claritas Neurocloud™ can be used to determine the location of abnormal areas of patients' brains, quantify hypo- and hypermetabolism areas, determine whether grey or white matter atrophy is within the expected range of the patient's age, and aid in monitoring the evolution of neurodegenerative diseases. The unbiased, objective identification and automated quantification of regions of interest in brain scans improves workflow, and aids clinicians to use their time more efficiently on making diagnostic decisions.

Claritas Neurocloud™ is agnostic to hardware and hence works with all scanner types/manufacturers.

Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd, is based in London, United Kingdom, and is the authorised distributor of Claritas iPET™, iPETcertum™, Claritas Neurocloud™, iSPECTcardiac™, and other nuclear medicine devices globally.

Claritas HealthTech Ltd conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives. All Claritas products are compliant with HIPPA, DPDPA and GDPR requirements.

