Electric Kick Scooter Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights to 2033

The international market for electric kick scooters was estimated at around US$ 28.96 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 55.01 billion in 2033.
The market for electric kick scooters has expanded quickly as a result of growing urbanization, the need for environmentally friendly transportation, and the acceptance of micro-mobility solutions. For short-distance travel in crowded cities, these scooters provide a practical, affordable, and environmentally friendly form of personal transportation.
Performance and affordability have increased due to technological breakthroughs like longer battery life and lighter materials. The growth of the sector is also supported by growing government initiatives to lower carbon emissions and encourage electric mobility. Shared mobility services are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and metropolitan commuters, especially in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.
Environmental concerns and the global push for sustainable urban mobility are major factors driving the growth of the electric kick scooter industry. Customers are encouraged to switch to more efficient, electric options by rising gasoline prices and traffic jams. Adoption is encouraged by government incentives like subsidies and lanes specifically designed for e-scooters. The user experience is improved by developments in battery technology, communication features (IoT, GPS), and mobile app integration.
Accessibility is improved by the growing micro-mobility industry and shared e-scooter initiatives in large cities. The demand for low-cost, portable, and low-maintenance transportation options among younger customers is also driving market expansion, which is bolstered by global smart city projects and growing charging infrastructure.
Top Companies in Electric Kick Scooter Industry
BMW Motorrad International
Establishment: 1923
Headquarters: Munich, Germany
BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of BMW Group...
Gogoro Inc.
Establishment: 2011
Headquarters: Taiwan
Gogoro, Inc. (Gogoro) is a leading provider of urban energy and mobility solutions...
Govecs Group
Establishment: 2009
Headquarters: Germany
Govecs Group is a European manufacturer of electric scooters and light electric vehicles...
Hero Electric
Establishment: 2007
Headquarters: India
Hero Electric, established in 2007 and headquartered in New Delhi, India, is one of the country's leading manufacturers...
TVS Motor Company Ltd
Establishment: 1978
Headquarters: India
TVS Motor Co. Ltd. (TVS Motor), a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd., is a leading Indian automotive manufacturer...
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$28.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$55.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Electric Scooter Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis
2. Market Share Analysis - Electric Scooter Market
3. Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis
Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies
- Niu Technologies
- Mahendra
- Vmoto Limited
- Amper Vehicles
- BMW Motorrad International
- Gogoro Inc.
- Govecs Group
- Hero Electric
- Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd
- Ather Energy Ltd
- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd
- Segway-Ninebot
- Sunra Group
- TVS Motor Company Ltd
- Vespa (Piaggio Group)
- Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd
- Okinawa Autotech Pvt Ltd
- Pure EV
- Piaggio & C. S.p.A.
