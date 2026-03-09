Electric Kick Scooter Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights to 2033

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Kick Scooter Market Companies Analysis Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The international market for electric kick scooters was estimated at around US$ 28.96 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 55.01 billion in 2033.

The market for electric kick scooters has expanded quickly as a result of growing urbanization, the need for environmentally friendly transportation, and the acceptance of micro-mobility solutions. For short-distance travel in crowded cities, these scooters provide a practical, affordable, and environmentally friendly form of personal transportation.

Performance and affordability have increased due to technological breakthroughs like longer battery life and lighter materials. The growth of the sector is also supported by growing government initiatives to lower carbon emissions and encourage electric mobility. Shared mobility services are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and metropolitan commuters, especially in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Environmental concerns and the global push for sustainable urban mobility are major factors driving the growth of the electric kick scooter industry. Customers are encouraged to switch to more efficient, electric options by rising gasoline prices and traffic jams. Adoption is encouraged by government incentives like subsidies and lanes specifically designed for e-scooters. The user experience is improved by developments in battery technology, communication features (IoT, GPS), and mobile app integration.

Accessibility is improved by the growing micro-mobility industry and shared e-scooter initiatives in large cities. The demand for low-cost, portable, and low-maintenance transportation options among younger customers is also driving market expansion, which is bolstered by global smart city projects and growing charging infrastructure.

Top Companies in Electric Kick Scooter Industry

BMW Motorrad International

Establishment: 1923

Headquarters: Munich, Germany

BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of BMW Group...

Gogoro Inc.

Establishment: 2011

Headquarters: Taiwan

Gogoro, Inc. (Gogoro) is a leading provider of urban energy and mobility solutions...

Govecs Group

Establishment: 2009

Headquarters: Germany

Govecs Group is a European manufacturer of electric scooters and light electric vehicles...

Hero Electric

Establishment: 2007

Headquarters: India

Hero Electric, established in 2007 and headquartered in New Delhi, India, is one of the country's leading manufacturers...

TVS Motor Company Ltd

Establishment: 1978

Headquarters: India

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. (TVS Motor), a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd., is a leading Indian automotive manufacturer...





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $55.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





