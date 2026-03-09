Mexico Chicken Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Cargill, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Industrias Bachoco, Sukarne, Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods, and Avimex

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Chicken Market Report by Product, Distribution Channel and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The growing need for more affordable and protein-based food by the consumers is one of the main factors that will drive steady growth in the Mexico chicken market, from US$ 3.31 billion in 2025 to US$ 5.26 billion in 2033. This represents an expected CAGR of 5.95% from 2025 to 2033.

Growing urbanization, shifting eating habits, and increasing numbers of fast-food restaurants contribute to a rise in chicken consumption across the country. Strong market prospects therefore point at the staple position and versatility of chicken as a source of protein in the average Mexican household.

Chicken meat refers to the edible flesh of domesticated chickens and is one of the most consumed animal proteins globally. It is valued not only for its versatility and affordability but also due to its nutritional benefits: chicken provides a lean source of high-quality protein combined with the presence of essential vitamins and minerals. This meat can be prepared in grilling, frying, roasting, stewing, and in soups; hence, it is truly one of the most varied staple ingredients of traditional or modern cuisine. Its mild flavor and adaptability make it easily suitable for serving with many different types of spices, sauces, and cooking styles.

Chicken meat is highly in demand in Mexico; it has become one of the most consumed proteins in the country. This is due to its relatively lower price compared to red meats like beef and pork, which are expensive and not easily affordable for low-income families. It finds extensive use in Mexican cuisine-from tacos, enchiladas, and caldo de pollo, or mole, to tortas and grilled dishes.

Rapid urbanization, growth of fast-food chains, and increasing demand for convenience in meal preparation have helped stimulate consumption. Health-conscious consumers also view chicken as a leaner protein compared with other meats. Good domestic production and wide distribution create a stable supply, securing chicken as a staple both in Mexican households and foodservice outlets.

The online retail channel for chicken is growing in Mexico, with increasingly more households adopting e-commerce for grocery shopping. Online platforms offer convenience, home delivery, flexible scheduling, and access to a wide variety of fresh, chilled, frozen, and processed chicken products. This format appeals strongly to urban households, young professionals, and families with busy schedules who seek timesaving purchasing methods. Retailers ensure quality by using insulated packaging, cold-chain management, and real-time delivery tracking.

More detailed product information, customer reviews, and promotional discounts increase purchasing confidence on online platforms. With increased adoption of digital payments and expansion in the offerings of food delivery apps, more and more purchases of chicken are being made online. This channel will grow at a rapid rate as retailers integrate subscriptions, loyalty programs, and same-day delivery services.

Companies Featured

Cargill Inc.

JBS S.A.

Sigma Alimentos

Industrias Bachoco

Sukarne

Pilgrim's Pride

Tyson Foods Mexico

Avimex

