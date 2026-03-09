Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Size to Grow USD 4.99 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 2.29 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.”

Rapid Industrial Automation and Demand for Remote Monitoring to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The primary factors propelling the growth of the wireless temperature sensor market are expanding industrial automation space and growing demand for remote monitoring. Real-time temperature monitoring is being adopted by factories and processing facilities in an effort to increase output and reduce downtime. Wireless solutions reduce wiring costs and allow for system interaction with current IoT infrastructures, resulting in increased service flexibility. Additionally, their continued use in the oil and gas, power, and chemical industries, where efficiency and safety are top priorities, improves their adoption with applications monitoring in hazardous or uncomfortable working situations.

Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.29 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.11% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Thermocouples, Thermistors, Resistance Temperature Detectors, Infrared Temperature Sensors, Others)

• By Application (Healthcare, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Others)

• By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Others)

• By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Thermocouples segment dominated the largest share in the Wireless Temperature Sensors Market, accounting for approximately 38.05% of the global revenue in 2025, due to their broad range of temperatures and resilience and cost effectiveness. Thermistors are expected to register the fastest CAGR of about 9.67% from 2026 to 2035 because of the enhanced sensitivity and detection accuracy for the weak temperature variations.

By Application

The industrial segment dominated the largest share in the Wireless Temperature Sensors Market with a revenue share of about 31.92% in 2025, as it is heavily used in manufacturing, logistics and energy. Consumer electronics is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 9.37% from 2026 to 2035, fueled by the smart devices and home automation wave.

By Connectivity

The Wi-Fi segment dominated the largest share of 38.49% in 2025, owing to its high data rate support and ease of integration with current networks. Bluetooth connectivity is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 9.02% from 2026 to 2035, owing to low power consumption and ease of integration with mobile and wearable equipment.

By End-User

The industrial dominated the Wireless Temperature Sensors Market with a share of about 49.51% in 2025, due to the vigorous uptake in industries such as energy, logistics, and manufacturing. The residential segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of approximately 9.12% from 2026 to 2035, with smart home usage only growing.

Regional Insights:

The North America region dominated the highest revenue share of 36.38% in the global market in 2025, supported by robust industrial infrastructure, early uptake of smart technologies, and a wide demand base across healthcare and manufacturing applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of approximately 9.44% from 2026 to 2035, due to the fast-paced industrialization, the growing demand for consumer electronics, and increasing spending on smart infrastructure.

Recent Developments:

In December 2024 , Emerson released the updated Rosemount 248 Wireless Transmitter with WirelessHART support, LCD diagnostics, and an extended-range antenna for efficient field temperature monitoring.

, Emerson released the updated Rosemount 248 Wireless Transmitter with WirelessHART support, LCD diagnostics, and an extended-range antenna for efficient field temperature monitoring. In January 2025, Schneider expanded its EcoStruxure line with wireless temperature and humidity sensors for HVAC and energy systems, advancing smart building automation and environmental control.

