Gene Expression Analysis Market Size to Reach USD 11.53 Billion by 2035; Growth is Propelling Owing to Continuous Growth of Genomics Research Globally | SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, The Gene Expression Analysis Market size is valued at USD 4.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.53 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 9.33% over 2026-2035.

Gene Expression Analysis Market is experiencing steady growth driven by expanding genomics research and advancements in molecular biology technologies. The increasing adoption of personalized medicine and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer are major factors supporting market growth. Gene expression analysis is widely used in drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and biomarker identification. Technologies such as PCR, DNA microarrays, and next-generation sequencing enable accurate analysis of gene expression patterns. Growing investments in genomic research are also creating new opportunities for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

The U.S. Gene Expression Analysis Market size is USD 1.28 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.16% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Strong biotechnology research infrastructure, high investment in genomics and precision medicine, and high penetration of advanced molecular analysis technologies will drive the demand in the U.S.

Rising Demand for Genomics and Precision Medicine to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing emphasis on their research and the creation of efficient tailored treatment is one of the key reasons propelling the growth of the gene expression analysis market. In both research institutions and healthcare systems, gene expression profiling is being utilized increasingly often to describe disease mechanisms; yet, it may present certain difficulties in the development of targeted treatments. Industry insights indicate that more than 35% of post-genomic biomedical research initiatives, particularly those investigating oncogenicity and genetic disorders, now make use of molecular technology that regulates gene expression. increased pharmaceutical research and development efforts, rising investments in precision medicine, and increased adoption of high-throughput sequencing technologies all contribute to the market's continued expansion.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, Reagents dominated with 58% share due to the robust demand of the consumables in PCR, sequencing and microarray experiments over the years. Services segment is estimated to be the fastest growing type segment as pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies increasingly outsource gene expression analysis and genomic testing, to dedicated service providers.

By Technology

In 2025, PCR led with 44% share due to the increased sensitivity, accuracy, and widespread use of this technology in gene expression research. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is anticipated to witness high growth due to its capability to process a large amount of genetic dataset at once, NGS is also having deep insights for transcriptomics and gene regulation.

By Application

In 2025, Research Applications held the largest share with 48% due to the growing demand for genomics and transcriptomics research in academic institutes and biotechnological companies globally. The rapidly-expanding Clinical Diagnostics segment benefits from increasing gene expression profiling adoption for cancer diagnosis and genetic disease detection and personalized medicine.

By End-User

In 2025, Pharmaceutical Companies accounted for the largest share with 41% with a wider application of gene expression analysis in drug discovery along with other clinical research, and biomarker identification.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Regional Insights:

With a 38% market share in 2025, North America holds a significant and dominant position in the gene expression analysis industry. Leading research infrastructure, a well-established biotech community, and significant contributions to genomics and precision medicine all provide strong support for this field. The market is growing because to the widespread use of next-generation sequencing and PCR-based technologies as well as pharmaceutical spending in R&D.

The fastest growing region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.32% from 2026–2035. Market Drivers Increasing government funding for genomics research coupled with high cost of development of healthcare infrastructure that will in turn boost biotech industries would enhance the market expansion.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Gene Expression Analysis Market Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Revvity Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

NanoString Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Promega Corporation

Luminex Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation

10x Genomics Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the expansion of its Ion Torrent sequencing platform and transcriptomics workflow solutions, aimed at improving high-throughput gene expression analysis and accelerating genomic research in pharmaceutical and clinical laboratories.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the expansion of its Ion Torrent sequencing platform and transcriptomics workflow solutions, aimed at improving high-throughput gene expression analysis and accelerating genomic research in pharmaceutical and clinical laboratories. In February 2025, Illumina introduced enhanced sequencing and multi-omics analysis capabilities designed to improve transcriptomics research and enable faster, more accurate gene expression profiling for biomedical and clinical applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of PCR, DNA microarrays, and next-generation sequencing platforms across genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications along with utilization trends in high-throughput gene expression profiling and transcriptomics studies.

– helps you understand the adoption of PCR, DNA microarrays, and next-generation sequencing platforms across genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications along with utilization trends in high-throughput gene expression profiling and transcriptomics studies. RESEARCH & CLINICAL APPLICATION INTEGRATION – helps you analyze the use of gene expression profiling in oncology research, genetic disease studies, and precision medicine development along with its integration within drug discovery pipelines, clinical trials, and translational research programs.

– helps you analyze the use of gene expression profiling in oncology research, genetic disease studies, and precision medicine development along with its integration within drug discovery pipelines, clinical trials, and translational research programs. QUALITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate the standardization of gene expression testing protocols, laboratory quality assurance practices, and increasing regulatory focus on genomic data management, clinical diagnostics approvals, and ethical compliance.

– helps you evaluate the standardization of gene expression testing protocols, laboratory quality assurance practices, and increasing regulatory focus on genomic data management, clinical diagnostics approvals, and ethical compliance. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the adoption of AI-driven bioinformatics tools, advanced sequencing platforms, and automated gene expression analysis systems improving research efficiency and data interpretation.

– helps you uncover the adoption of AI-driven bioinformatics tools, advanced sequencing platforms, and automated gene expression analysis systems improving research efficiency and data interpretation. DATA INFRASTRUCTURE & ANALYTICS TRENDS – helps you identify the shift toward cloud-based genomic data storage, high-performance computing for transcriptomics analysis, and integrated multi-omics platforms supporting large-scale biological research.

– helps you identify the shift toward cloud-based genomic data storage, high-performance computing for transcriptomics analysis, and integrated multi-omics platforms supporting large-scale biological research. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on their technological innovations, genomic platform capabilities, research collaborations, and expanding product portfolios in gene expression analysis solutions.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Report Scope:

