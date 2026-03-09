Pet Toys Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Major Players Such As Allstar Innovations and Kong Co Focus on Safety and Design, Navigating Challenges Like Market Saturation and Pricing Competition

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Toys Market Report by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pet toys market is expected to showcase considerable growth, as it is set to rise from US$ 3.22 Billion in 2025 to US$ 5.42 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.72% from 2025 to 2033.

Driving factors include rising pet ownership, increasing expenditure on pet care, and an increasing demand for innovative and interactive toys that enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of pets.

These special toys are designed to amuse, excite, and exercise pets, mainly dogs and cats. They come in different shapes, sizes, and materials to accommodate the varying preferences and needs of animals. Among common types of pet toys, there are balls, chew toys, interactive puzzles, plush animals, etc. In this way, these accessories let animals spend their time being both mentally and physically active, reduce boredom, and decrease behavioral problems.

The demand for pet toys has been increasing worldwide, as people are increasingly keeping pets. Owners feel that play in the life of a pet is important, and therefore spend more on toys and accessories for them. Awareness about pet wellness and the bond between pets and owners has boosted the growth in this trend.

Designs and materials have also become innovative, with the inclusion of eco-friendly options and technology-enhanced toys that further stimulate pets in ways they never experienced before. Online shopping has also made available to pet owners an immense choice of toys, which has driven their global popularity. In essence, pet toys are integral to the quality of life for pets and form part of responsible pet ownership.

The humanization of pets remains one of the major factors contributing to the global pet toys market. As more owners consider their pets to be members of their family, they try to improve the emotional states of their pets by making additions such as toys to their pets' environments. With this emotional attachment, owners demand comforting, stimulating, and companion-like toys, especially for urban owners. Today, contemporary consumers are seeking active and engaging products that closely relate to human play and increase the happiness of pets.

Such toys that help increase physical activities, mental stimulation, and stress release are more in demand. The orientation of houses toward becoming pet-friendly and social media exposure have also increased the urge for owners to provide their pets with enrichment-oriented lifestyles. A considerable share of owners regard pets as family. For instance, according to a survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group, 80% of US pet owners consider their pets an important family member. Similarly, as per TGM Research, 56% of owners in India feel the same.

Increased pet ownership worldwide, fueled by urbanization and changing lifestyles, significantly drives market growth. More single-person households and dual-income families have fueled pet adoptions, particularly dogs and cats, as companions. In urban settings, lack of outdoor space encourages pet owners to buy toys that will keep pets active indoors. Increased awareness about animal welfare and the benefits of companionship has also contributed to more socially accepted and widespread pet adoption.

Emerging markets, with increasing disposable incomes, have seen surges in first-time pet owners, especially in Asia and Latin America. An expansion such as this leads to increased spending on pet care products; specifically, toys that will keep the animals healthy and active, both physically and mentally. According to the latest American Pet Products Association 2025 statistics, 71% of U.S. households, or 94 million, own a pet, while 66% of the population, or 86.9 million U.S. households, owned a pet in 2023-2024.

Innovation in design, materials, and technology has transformed the pet toys market. Companies are offering smart, interactive, and durable toys that respond to pets' behavioral needs and owners' expectations related to safety and convenience. Eco-friendly and sustainable materials, including natural rubber and recycled fabrics, appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Further, integration of technology such as motion sensors, treat dispensers, and mobile-controlled toys increased the level of engagement and amusement for pets.

Premiumization trends unfold, too, wherein consumers are willing to pay more for durability, multifunctionality, and even customization. Companies are focusing on product differentiation through design aesthetics, durability, and brand partnerships. July 2024 - It's 5 o'clock somewhere, and Multipet is serving up Summer with its line of Margaritaville and LandShark branded pet toys! The Margaritaville collection is designed to bring a touch of paradise to pets and their owners with whimsical designs, durable materials, and endless fun for furry friends.

The worldwide pet toy market is extremely competitive, with a host of domestic and international brands within the same product group. This has brought pricing pressure into mass-market segments. Many consumers, particularly those in developing regions, are unwilling to pay extra for a brand and, therefore, pose a challenge to premium players. Private-label and low-cost imported toys dominated online marketplaces, which led to further erosion of prices. Most small manufacturers face profitability challenges as they have to ensure the safety and quality of their products. With innovation costs on the rise, it is tough to balance differentiation with affordability. Focus on branding, sustainability, and quality will be the only way to differentiate companies in the market. If not strategically positioned, several players will face reduced margins and will be unable to retain brand value amidst the fierce competition.

Safety factors of materials and durability are among the key challenges in the pet toys market. Poor-quality items with toxic plastics, dyes, or small detachable parts can create choking hazards or even be ingested by pets. Growing awareness among consumers about the safety of products hastened calls for quality regulations, especially in North America and Europe. However, counterfeiting and low-quality products in online marketplaces continue to erode consumer confidence.

Durability is another issue, with aggressive chewers and large breeds often destroying toys easily, which creates dissatisfaction and waste. Manufacturers need to invest in quality, nontoxic, and tested materials that will ensure long-term customer retention. Adhering to international standards of safety and transparency in labeling will remain important to maintaining credibility and attaining sustainable growth within the global market.

Companies Featured

Allstar Innovations

Petsport Usa, Inc.

West Paw, Inc.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Company Of Animals

Fluff & Tuff Inc.

ZippyPaws

Kong Company

Mammoth Pet Products

Multipet International, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Pet Toys Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Countries



7. Type

7.1 Plush Toys

7.2 Rope and Rug Toys

7.3 Balls

7.4 Others



8. Application

8.1 Dog

8.2 Cat

8.3 Others

8.4 Distribution Channel

8.5 Online

8.6 Offline



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Value Chain Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overviews

13.2 Key Person

13.3 Recent Developments

13.4 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Revenue Analysis

