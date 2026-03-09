KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CXP Best Customer Experience Awards 2025, organised by Business Media International, has announced the winners of the region’s leading platform recognising customer-centric excellence. As the Asia Pacific market moves into a high-growth phase driven by digital sophistication, this year’s awards underline the strategic connection between CX investment and measurable business performance.

The 2025 awards serve as a vital reality check for the industry. Recent data indicates a massive shift in consumer behavior: 78% of APAC consumers now demand seamless omnichannel interactions, a sharp rise from 65% in 2023. While many companies struggle to bridge this gap, the CXP Award winners represent the elite group that has successfully industrialized these expectations.

By utilizing the proprietary CXP Velocity Model—which evaluates companies across the four pillars of Effort, Experience, Engagement, and Evangelism—CXP provides the verification for industry-wide performance benchmarks. For instance, while businesses leveraging AI for CX report an average 25% higher Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score and a 35% boost in Net Promoter Scores (NPS), the CXP winners are the specific organizations turning these theoretical gains into regional leadership.

The current market in the CX sector is not distributed equally. Market insights reveal that CX leaders consistently see a 20-30% revenue uplift compared to their peers. This growth is directly tied to the ability to retain customers in an era where 70% of consumers will abandon a brand after just one poor experience.

The CXP Winners exemplify the correlation between high-standard CX and financial resilience:

High-performing winners report reducing customer churn by up to , directly contributing to the revenue growth seen in top-tier CX organizations. ASEAN Leadership: With Malaysia leading ASEAN in digital CX adoption at 52%, the 2025 winners serve as the blueprint for neighboring markets like Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam to scale their service delivery.

"The 2025 awards showcase how APAC organizations are no longer just 'implementing' AI; they are using it to restore the human touch at scale," said Datuk William Ng, Managing Director of Business Media International. "In a market where 70% of customers are ready to switch brands instantly, our winners have proven that CX is the only sustainable engine for growth. By aligning their operations with the exact metrics—higher NPS, lower churn, and digital adoption—that define today’s success, these organizations are the ones driving the region’s economic pickup."

About the CXP Best Customer Experience Awards

The awards recognize excellence across industries, from retail and finance to telecom and hospitality, fostering a community of CX leaders in ASEAN and APAC.

For a complete list of winners and more details about the CXP Best Customer Experience Awards 2025, please visit https://cxp.asia/awards

LIST OF WINNERS OF CXP BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARDS 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ALLIANZ UTAMA INDONESIA BE INTERNATIONAL MARKETING SDN. BHD. GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD GSM GREEN AND SMART MOBILITY HERBALIFE VIETNAM SINGLE MEMBER LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY JIE BUSINESS SDN. BHD. (OPPO MALAYSIA) KNIGHT FRANK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SDN. BHD. PRUDENTIAL ASSURANCE MALAYSIA BERHAD SUNWAY MULTICARE PHARMACY SUNWAY SUPER APP TAIWAN MOBILE CO. LTD. TUNE PROTECT GROUP BERHAD



