Lulus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 30, 2026

CHICO, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the women’s clothing brand offering modern, feminine styles at accessible prices for every occasion, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday, March 30, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.lulus.com/. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-0792 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-689-8263 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13758896.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California, but serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is a women’s clothing brand offering modern, feminine styles at accessible prices for every occasion. Our goal is to make every customer feel their most confident and beautiful for the moments that matter most. Founded in 1996 and delivering fresh styles almost every day, Lulus uses direct customer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world-class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team provide thoughtful, personalized service to shoppers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

