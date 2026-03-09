INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Comerica Incorporated Investors Who Received Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares in Connection with Fifth Third’s Acquisition of Comerica in February 2026 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Comerica Incorporated (“Comerica”) who received shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (“Fifth Third” or the “Company”) in connection with Fifth Third’s acquisition of Comerica on February 2, 2026 (“Merger”).

FIFTH THIRD STOCK DROPS AFTER FEBRUARY MERGER

Fifth Third is a Cincinnati–based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services. Its offerings include commercial banking, consumer and small business banking, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, businesses, and institutions. Fifth Third states that it “has over 160 years of experience providing financial services to [their] customers” and is committed to "improving lives in all the markets [they] serve.” Since the closing of the Merger, the Company’s stock price has declined in value.

If you are a former Comerica investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

Contact

Girard Sharp LLP

(866) 981-4800

contact@girardsharp.com

apolk@girardsharp.com

www.girardsharp.com