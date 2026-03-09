MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad With 50% Discount for New Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the ETH Launchpad running from March 9 to March 30, 2026, at 10:00 (UTC). The event offers new and existing users the opportunity to share 30 ETH across two USDT subscription pools, with new users eligible for a 50% discount and all users eligible for a 30% discount.

Event Details

Pool 1: New User Exclusive – Subscribe to Share 15 ETH

New users can subscribe through a dedicated USDT pool at 1,000 USDT per ETH, representing a 50% discount from the standard subscription price of 2,000 USDT.

Total Supply: 15 ETH

15 ETH Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

100 USDT Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT



New users must complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot, and 10,000 USDT in Futures.

Participants can further increase their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% by completing additional Futures trading volume tasks during the event period.

Pool 2: Open to All Users – Subscribe to Share 15 ETH

All users can subscribe through a USDT pool at approximately 1,400 USDT per ETH, representing a 30% discount from the standard subscription price of 2,000 USDT.

Total Supply: 15 ETH

15 ETH Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

100 USDT Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT



Users must complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot, and 20,000 USDT in Futures.

Users can reduce their subscription price by inviting friends via an exclusive Launchpad poster link or QR code. Each successful referral activates a randomly generated slash of 0.5% to 3%, up to a maximum of 20% per user.

Referral Rewards: Invite Friends to Share a 1,000 USDT Prize Pool

Users who invite friends to participate can earn a 5 USDT Futures bonus per successful referral, with rewards distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each user can earn up to 100 USDT in referral rewards.

MEXC Launchpad is a token issuance platform that provides users with early access to high-quality projects and established tokens at favorable prices. In February 2026, the platform recorded total participation exceeding 21,000 users, with subscription volume surpassing 3.13 million USDT and a maximum return rate of up to 200%. The platform's innovative "Loss Protection" mechanism directly addresses users' concerns about immediate price drops post-listing. When a newly listed token falls below its listing price, MEXC Launchpad automatically initiates refunds, enabling users to participate in early-stage projects with meaningful downside protection.

For more details and to participate, please visit the MEXC ETH Launchpad page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55d17b8e-7d46-42b5-a50b-8d9425787d3b