NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 9, 2025
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of ordinary shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£31.00
|Volume
|9,000
|Total
|£279,026.65
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|£31.00
|Volume
|9,000
|Total
|£279,026.65
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of ordinary shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£31.07
|Volume
|6,000
|Total
|£186,420
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|£31.07
|Volume
|6,000
|Total
|£186,420
|Date of transaction
|March 6, 2026
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550