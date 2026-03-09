Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 9, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of ordinary shares
CurrencyGBP
Price £31.00
Volume 9,000
Total £279,026.65
Aggregated information:
Price £31.00
Volume 9,000
Total £279,026.65
Date of transactionMarch 5, 2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of ordinary shares
CurrencyGBP
Price £31.07
Volume 6,000
Total £186,420
Aggregated information:
Price £31.07
Volume 6,000
Total £186,420
Date of transactionMarch 6, 2026
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • March 06, 2026 12:59 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares    06 March 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 06 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. ...

    Read More
  • March 05, 2026 12:47 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares       05 March 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 05 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for...

    Read More