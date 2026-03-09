United States Hotel Market Analysis 2025-2033 by Competitive Landscape, Chain Scale, Distribution Channel, Ownership & Management Model, End-User, States

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hotel Market Report by Chain Scale, Distribution Channel, Ownership & Management Model, End-User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United States hotel market is poised to record stable growth from US$ 269.68 billion in 2025 to US$ 422.10 billion in 2033. It is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.76% during 2025-2033, propelled by robust domestic travel, growing demand for experience-oriented stays, and continued hotel development. Improved digital services, changing expectations of the guests, and sustained leisure and business travel in all hotel tiers across the country are likely to spur long-term growth.

Hotels are very popular in the United States due to both the travel culture and a wide range of destinations within the country. Millions of Americans travel on leisure, business, holidays, and road trips, thus keeping a consistent demand for different types of accommodations in cities, at coastlines, national parks, and places of entertainment.

The U.S. also sees the inflow of a considerable number of international visitors, further boosting hotel occupancies. There is a wide variety of hotel brands, from budget-friendly chains to luxury global names, to suit every travel need and budget. Adding to this, new trends such as experience-based traveling, hybrid work, and weekend getaways continue to drive up hotel usage and boost their importance in the travel habits and lifestyles of Americans.

Growth Drivers in the United States Hotel Market

Recovery and Growth in Domestic Leisure Travel

Domestic leisure travel has emerged as a sustained growth engine for U.S. hotels. Since the disruption, Americans have demonstrated a greater penchant for short breaks, road trips, weekend city breaks, and nature-based escapes. The resulting dispersal of demand across primary metros, secondary cities, and resort destinations is a key driver of occupancy higher and shoulder seasons longer.

Leisure travelers tend to be more flexible with their timing, which can help hotels flatten demand curves and capture incremental revenue during off-peak periods. This trend in experiential travel has also driven an interest in local culture, wellness, and curated activities at properties, from packages and partnerships with local operators through upgraded amenities on-site dining and outdoor experiences. All in all, increased domestic travel reduces any reliance on international arrivals, making revenue streams resilient to global shocks.

Corporate & Group Travel Rebound

Business travel and group bookings - conferences, trade shows, and corporate meetings - remain pivotal to the hotel revenue mix. As offices reopen and face-to-face interaction restarts, hotels see renewed weekday occupancy of higher-rated corporate rates and reopened group sales pipelines.

Major cities and convention towns are starting to see renewed conference calendars, while suburban and airport hotels are capturing corporate transient traffic. Business travelers tend to spend more on F&B and ancillary services, and they favor full-service properties with meeting facilities, driving higher RevPAR. Hotels respond with flexible meeting packages, hybrid event capabilities, and enhanced technology such as AV and high-bandwidth internet to support virtual elements.

Technology, Distribution, and Loyalty Optimization

The adoption of technology and smarter ways of distribution are materially improving hotel revenue capture. Mobile check-in, digital keys, in-room automation, and CRM-driven personalization increase guest satisfaction and ancillary spend. Data-driven revenue management tools improve pricing agility and channel mix optimization, enabling properties to shift inventory between direct channels and third-party distributors for maximum yield. Loyalty programs and direct-booking incentives reduce reliance on costly intermediaries, increasing margin per booking. Meanwhile, improved online booking experiences, dynamic packaging, and targeted promotions better convert lookers to bookers.

Challenges in the United States Hotel Market

Labor Shortages and Increasing Wage Pressures

Labor supply and cost remain key concerns for U.S. hotels. The industry is very labor intensive, and housekeeping, F&B, front desk, maintenance, and event staff drive guest satisfaction. Ongoing challenges in both recruiting and retaining skilled employees-continuing to drive higher wages, increased benefits, and a greater reliance on overtime and agency labor-all inflate operating expenses.

Staffing shortages compromise service quality, limit room turnover, and constrain F&B hours or menu offerings, further impacting guest experience and ancillary revenue. Hotels will have to commit to training, improving workplace culture, and technological automation like self-service kiosk check-in, mobile room controls, and housekeeping productivity tools to bridge gaps in the labor force.

Increasing Operating Costs and Inflationary Pressures

Inflation and higher operating costs put pressure on hotel margins. Utilities, food & beverage inputs, linens, cleaning supplies, property maintenance, and insurance premiums have all risen, making for careful cost management and selective price increases. Passing higher costs on to guests risks demand erosion, especially in more price-sensitive markets. Renovation capital expenditures, increased investments in health and safety, and technology upgrades further stress cash flow. Smaller independent hotels and owner-operators may be particularly vulnerable given the limited scale economies.

