Entertainment Media Market Anticipated to Touch USD 6,165.06 Billion by 2035, Driven by Streaming Platforms and Digital Content Consumption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Entertainment Media Market size was valued at USD 3235.49 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6165.06 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2026 to 2035.

The global market for entertainment media is steadily growing and thriving, driven by digital content and fast-growing streaming and online entertainment platforms.





The U.S. Entertainment Media Market was USD 971.77 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1430.10 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The U.S. demand will be powered by the dominance of top media businesses, increased digital media consumption, and wider streaming platform penetration for both homes and portable devices.

Rapid Expansion of Digital Streaming Platforms to Propel Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors influencing the growth of the entertainment media industry is the increasing use of digital streaming platforms for games, music, movies, and television. Consumption habits have also been shifting, with consumers shifting from tangible material and traditional cable television to on-demand digital services that accommodate different viewing habits. According to industry insights, digital streaming platforms currently account for about 40% of the world's entertainment media consumption, suggesting a real trend toward an online entertainment landscape. The market is expanding as a result of rising smartphone adoption, high-speed internet availability, and significant investments in the creation of original content.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform

In 2025, Digital OTT Streaming dominated with 52% share with the demand for on-demand movies, series and other types of digital content mostly from television sets, smartphones, smart TVs, and other connected devices. In the meantime, the theatrical cinema is the fastest growing segment as studios putting money towards big-budget productions and an immersive theater experience will bring audience back, making way for a modest growth over the next couple years.

By Content Type

In 2025, Video Content led with 55% share due to the demand for film, TV shows, and streaming series via digital platforms. Moreover, the gaming content is also growing very fast as mobile gaming, online multiplayer games, and cloud gaming platforms grow.

By Revenue Model

In 2025, Advertising dominated with 47% share as brands are repeatedly dipping their toes into digital advertising campaigns that have the potential to reach a mass audience via entertainment platforms. Subscription-based models are scaling up fast as customers get used to ad-free content and exclusive entertainment.

By End-User

Individual Consumers held the largest share with 62% due to the deep penetration of streaming platforms, gaming services, and digital music platforms in everyday life. Commercial Establishments are expected to grow the fastest during 2026–2035 due to the high adoption in hand, hotels, cinemas, gaming lounges, and entertainment venues.

Regional Insights:

North America is the largest region in the entertainment media market, with a market share of about 38.12% in 2025. The market growth is driven by high consumer spending on favourite free time activities, widespread high-speed internet access, and strong demand for digital streaming and gaming services.

The fastest growing region is Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.96% during 2026-2035. The market growth is buoyed by the rapid increase in internet users, growing smartphone penetration, and increasing demand for online video streaming, and mobile gaming.

Key Players:

Netflix

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros. Discovery

Sony Group Corporation

Paramount Global

Fox Corporation

Lionsgate Studios

Universal Music Group

Warner Music Group

Spotify Technology S.A.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

NetEase Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Electronic Arts Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Zynga Inc.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Netflix announced plans to expand its live content offerings, including live sports and entertainment events, while continuing to scale its advertising-supported subscription tier to attract a broader audience and diversify revenue streams.

In February 2025, The Walt Disney Company expanded its streaming strategy by integrating additional content libraries and introducing new regional programming on Disney+ to strengthen subscriber growth in international markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Content Adoption & Consumption Metrics – helps you understand the adoption of digital streaming platforms across households, mobile entertainment users, and smart TV ecosystems along with consumption trends across subscription streaming services, live broadcasting platforms, and on-demand video libraries.

– helps you understand the adoption of digital streaming platforms across households, mobile entertainment users, and smart TV ecosystems along with consumption trends across subscription streaming services, live broadcasting platforms, and on-demand video libraries. Content Production & Distribution Integration – helps you analyze preference patterns across film production, television broadcasting, and digital content creation while evaluating distribution strategies across cinemas, broadcast networks, and OTT streaming platforms.

– helps you analyze preference patterns across film production, television broadcasting, and digital content creation while evaluating distribution strategies across cinemas, broadcast networks, and OTT streaming platforms. Quality Standards & Regulatory Compliance – helps you evaluate content quality benchmarks and compliance requirements including licensing regulations, copyright protection frameworks, and digital rights management across media production and distribution channels.

– helps you evaluate content quality benchmarks and compliance requirements including licensing regulations, copyright protection frameworks, and digital rights management across media production and distribution channels. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover the adoption of AI-driven recommendation engines, advanced streaming technologies, and interactive media experiences across digital entertainment platforms.

– helps you uncover the adoption of AI-driven recommendation engines, advanced streaming technologies, and interactive media experiences across digital entertainment platforms. Digital Entertainment Ecosystem Penetration – helps you identify the penetration of online gaming platforms, short-form video applications, and music streaming services within the global digital entertainment ecosystem.

– helps you identify the penetration of online gaming platforms, short-form video applications, and music streaming services within the global digital entertainment ecosystem. Innovation & Immersive Media Trends – helps you understand emerging innovation drivers including cloud-based content delivery, virtual production technologies, immersive gaming experiences, and virtual and augmented reality entertainment platforms.

