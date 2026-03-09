Anticoagulants Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights to 2033

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoagulants Market Companies Analysis Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The international market for anticoagulants was estimated at around US$ 45.02 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.97% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 89.50 billion in 2033.

The market for anticoagulants is expanding rapidly as a result of the increased incidence of venous thromboembolism, stroke, and cardiovascular illnesses worldwide. Major contributing factors include the expanding older population, which is more susceptible to clot-related illnesses, and growing understanding of preventive healthcare.

The market has expanded more quickly due to the use of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), which have better safety profiles and don't need to be monitored as frequently as warfarin. Demand is further increased by continuous clinical research, improved access to healthcare in emerging nations, and technological developments in drug formulation. Furthermore, the market for anticoagulants is continuing to develop thanks to advantageous reimbursement policies and a rise in the diagnosis of clotting disorders.

Top Companies in Anticoagulants Industry

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Establishment: 1992

Headquarters: United States of America

AstraZeneca Plc's subsidiary, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Alexion), is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for rare and severe diseases. The company's product portfolio includes eculizumab for treating atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH); asfotase alfa for hypophosphatasia (HPP); ravulizumab-cwvz and danicopan for PNH; and sebelipase alfa for lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency.

Additionally, selumetinib is indicated for neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), while Alexion also develops therapies for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Its key brands include SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS, STRENSIQ, KANUMA, KOSELUGO, and VOYDEYA. Alexion operates across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, ensuring global access to its innovative treatments for rare diseases. The company's headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Establishment: 1887

Headquarters: United States of America

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Establishment: 2005

Headquarters: Japan

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Establishment: 2000

Headquarters: United Kingdom

Sanofi

Establishment: 1973

Headquarters: France

Key Attributes:

Key Topics Covered:



1. Anticoagulants Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Anticoagulants Market



3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lupin Limited

